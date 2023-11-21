Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Surpass US$ 1,624.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market size was valued at US$ 841.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,624.6 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



The rising number of cases of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, toxic shock syndrome, salmonellosis, COVID-19, and others is expected to drive growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization fact sheet published in February 2021, around 1.3-4.0 million cases of cholera are reported every year worldwide. Moreover, according to a research study published by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in November 2020, the prevalence of toxic shock syndrome is estimated to be approximately 0.8 to 3.4 per 100,000 in the U.S.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Driver

Increasing product launch by market players

Increasing product launches by market players are also expected to fuel overall market growth. For instance, on June 23, 2020, Presymptom, a medtech healthcare company, announced that the company developed test to predict which COVID-19 patients will develop sepsis before symptoms appear, and has received initial funding to accelerate development to help diagnose and save the lives of seriously ill patients. Presymptom Health has received an initial US$2.2 million in seed funding from Ploughshare Innovations to accelerate the development of the test, which will transform clinicians' ability to provide appropriate treatment, potentially saving lives.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Restraint

Lack of awareness regarding Sepsis Diagnostics

Lack of awareness regarding sepsis diagnostics is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on October 25, 2021, an article published in The National Center for Biotechnology Information stated that, to improve clinical outcomes, sepsis must be quickly identified and specifically treated. There is currently no diagnostic technique that can quickly detect or rule out infection. The high rates of broad-spectrum antimicrobial therapy used globally are a result of the lack of a good diagnostic tool, which is also likely to cause underrecognition (and overtreatment) of non-infectious inflammatory conditions. Novel treatments are urgently needed because antibiotic resistance is becoming more prevalent. The utility of screening tools may be increased by combining machine learning models with biomarkers, gene markers, and EMR data, but further research is necessary. Sepsis management and diagnosis continue to depend on careful patient assessment and reliable clinical judgment. These essential components of patient care should be supplemented by novel procedures, not replaced by them.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Opportunity

Increasing disease awareness initiatives

Increasing disease awareness initiatives by non-profit organizations is expected to drive growth of the market in the near future. For instance, on April 10, 2023, Cone Health, a not-for-profit health system serving North Carolina, U.S., aimed to boost organizational compliance with the Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock Management Bundle (SEP-1), a National Quality Forum measure adopted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and reduce sepsis-related mortality. Cone Health utilized PINC AI technology to improve its sepsis treatment process. The health system aimed to obtain high SEP-1 bundle compliance rates to meet its compliance goals.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market- Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among Product Type, the Blood Culture Media segment is dominant during the forecast period in the North America region due to the key players focusing on organic strategies such as the launch of new equipment, which is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, On November 3, 2022, Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a California, U.s. based molecular diagnostic company, announced the presentation of an abstract at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2022 Annual Meeting in Phoenix. The abstract is entitled "Multi-site validation of EDTA blood as a sample type for SeptiCyte Rapid CE-IVD, a near-patient diagnostic test for sepsis on the Biocartis Idylla System. The multi-site study was conducted at the University Hospital Bonn in Germany and the Hospital Foch in Suresnes, France. It investigated Immunexpress' sepsis diagnostic tool, SeptiCyte Rapid CE-IVD, in 46 clinically confirmed sepsis and non-sepsis patients. A high degree of correlation (R2 = 0.95) was observed when comparing the SeptiScore values observed in these patients, processed either from undiluted EDTA blood collection tubes or from aPAXgene blood RNA tubes. The reproducibility of the EDTA blood result was further assessed by running a subset of the samples in triplicate.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market : Key Developments

On August 7, 2023, Immunexpress, a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis, announced the adoption of SeptiCyte Rapid by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a non-profit health system licensed for four hospitals in Pinehurst, Troy, Rockingham, and Raeford, North Carolina. SeptiCyte Rapid will be available at FirstHealth as a tool for differentiating sepsis-positive cases from patients with infection negative systemic inflammation.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period due to the increasing use of new technologies. For instance, on July 14, 2023 , Asep Medical Holdings Inc., a Canada based biotechnology company, announced the results of a recent scientific study that concluded that severe COVID-19 is a form of sepsis based on analysis of blood gene expression signatures. Importantly, this study highlights the potential benefits of a rapid diagnostic test for sepsis, such as the Company's SepsetER (TM) sepsis diagnostic test, that could identify COVID-19 patients at risk of developing severe sepsis as well as provide a path to a precision medicine approach to enable individualized treatment for the disease.

Global Sepsis Diagnostic Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Blood Culture Media



Assays & Reagents



Instruments



Software

By Method:

Automated Diagnostics



Conventional Diagnostics

By Pathogen:

Bacterial Sepsis



Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis





Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis



Fungal Sepsis



Others

By Technology:

Microbiology



Molecular Diagnostics



Immunoassays



Flow Cytometry

By End User:

Hospitals



Pathology & Reference Laboratories



Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country:





Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







Australia







South Korea







ASEAN







Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country:





GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

