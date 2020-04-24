Sephora China Releases 2020 SS Global Beauty Trends on First Ever Virtual Sephora Day, Achieving Million Viewership

Led by Sephora's Beauty Master team, the livestream engaged beauty editors from top fashion magazines and popular beauty bloggers to discuss six curated global beauty trends – Targeted Skincare, Glossy Girl, Jungle Adventure, Naughty Braids, Floral Fragrance and Environmental Respect. The engaging activation brought to life Sephora's cutting-edge interpretation and pragmatic philosophy on skincare, makeup, fragrance and haircare trends from the 2020 Spring/Summer couture season.

With 15 years in the China market, Sephora has been dedicated to selecting and incubating niche beauty brands to deliver exclusive and delightful beauty experiences to Chinese consumers. Virtual Sephora Day has once again proven the brand's innovative interpretation of the true omnichannel experience by effectively integrating its business, media and social touchpoints with consumers, enabling more beauty lovers in China to challenge stereotypes and redefine their very own power of beauty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159453/Sephora.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158976/Sephora_Day.jpg

