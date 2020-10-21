SEO expert Craig Campbell becomes highest-paid Scottish businessman on YouTube with six-figure sponsorship deal as he overtakes 10 Downing Street on subscriber numbers

Campbell, 40, posts multiple times a week to casual viewers as well as his 45,000 subscribers - one of the largest subscriber audiences for a business channel in the UK, surpassing the likes of Scottish Enterprise (1,700 subscribers) and 10 Downing Street (38,200 subscribers).

Glasgow-based Campbell has spent the last two decades in the digital marketing industry and now specializes in link building, online reputation management, and PPC management.

He said: "I've only really started using YouTube properly since the end of last year but it's really paid off in terms of the connections I've made, business leads and now this sponsorship.

"It's also great to be able to help people from across the world with their SEO and digital marketing problems - especially now when everyone is trying really hard to up their digital game."

"What this deal - and my career - show is that anyone can do this with a bit of effort, self-training and self belief."

While YouTube Scots like Kate La Vie, Jamie Grant and Liam Dryden have higher followings and have been on YouTube longer, there is still a lack of businesses and business figures using YouTube as a main channel for sharing business advice.

He said: "What a lot of people forget is that YouTube is owned by Google and YouTube is the world's second largest site for search traffic and results. A lot of businesses would do better to focus their efforts there than on social media channels.

"YouTube has been a great channel for Scots looking to become influencers in talking to consumers. There should be more business people making more of it because you can see the success others business people have had across the globe."

ODYS is an internet marketing company that sells premium domain names.

The company, whose name stands for "Our Domains, Your SEO," nurtures premium domains with SEO best practices for clients who want to start ranking on Google right away. They offer their clients older domains (which Google prefers) with thousands of prior backlinks in niche industries, including affiliate marketing. They also provide templated sites that are proven to convert.

Alex Drew, ODYS GLOBAL Co-Founder, said: "Craig Campbell is one of the very few authentic SEO experts in the industry that truly understands the importance of using not only a brandable premium domain for an online venture, but an aged one powered by existing authority, traffic and organic links. This is exactly what ODYS offers. We're absolutely delighted to be working with Craig!

"To us, The partnership between ODYS and Craig officially brings together two powerhouses in the SEO industry."

Tommy Butler, owner of Glasgow.com and many other domains, said: "This is great news for Craig and congratulations to him. He's put the work in over the years and helped a lot of people rank high for their specific phrases, so it's good to see that effort recognised."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316666/Craig_Campbell_SEO.jpg

SOURCE Craig Campbell SEO