Sentrium's VyOS Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to VyOS to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium announced the availability of VyOS in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. VyOS customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

VyOS is an open-source network operating system based on GNU/Linux that provides a unified management interface for all functions like traditional hardware routers.

It runs on bare metal as well as major hypervisors and cloud platforms, so you can use the same OS everywhere and connect your on-premises networks with cloud sites without the limitations and costs of vendor-specific VPN solutions, or you can build inexpensive remote-access VPN for your remote workers. VyOS includes everything you would expect from a router:

industry routing protocols (BGP, OSPF v2/v3, RIP)

policy-based and multipath routing

VPN and tunneling protocols (IPsec, VTI, L2TP, OpenVPN, Wireguard, GRE, IPIP, SIT, VXLAN, L2TPv3)

stateful and zone-based firewall

NAT

high availability (VRRP, connection table synchronization)

QoS and shaping

NetFlow and sFlow traffic accounting

Image-based update, stateful CLI with commit and rollback capabilities, and built-in config versioning and archiving provide simple and reliable system management.

Built-in SaltStack integration and official Ansible module allow automating configuration workflow. For custom automation solutions, an HTTP API is available.

Yuriy Andamasov, Coordinator of VyOS Project, said, "This is a significant milestone for VyOS public cloud support to start a collaboration with Microsoft Azure platform. It is a fact that cloud services benefit our clients. Providing best-quality solutions with Azure allows us to help customers face the different challenges of their business".

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp, said, "We're pleased to welcome VyOS to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About VyOS

VyOS is a fully open-source network OS that provides a wide range of features for any network, from a small business to an Internet service provider. It runs on commodity hardware from desktop router boards to large servers, as well as a virtual machine in all popular hypervisors and multiple cloud hosting platforms including VMware, KVM, Xen, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

Its aim is to provide the reliability and user experience of traditional hardware routers, without getting tied to any specified hardware or software vendor. Unified command-line interface and HTTP API for all functions, built-in configuration versioning and archiving, and reversible image upgrades allow network admins to make configuration changes easily.

VyOS project started in 2013 as a fork of Vyatta Core when the open-source Vyatta version was discontinued.

