Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of 332,767.32 Thousand by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market is expected to reach the value of USD 332,767.32 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Transparent/clear accounts for the largest type segment in the global semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market. The global semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Polyethylene Terephthalate is a clear, strong, lightweight plastic belonging to the polyester family. It is widely used as a food packaging material because it is hygienic, strong, lightweight, shatterproof, and retains freshness. The semirigid PET multilayers film has a combination of several layers. This significantly increases the shelf life by controlling oxygen, carbon dioxide, and moisture transmission rate.

Manufacturers and packaging designers prefer the semirigid PET multilayers film as they are safe, strong, transparent, and versatile. Their properties allow for superior innovation in terms of both package design and performance. It helps in protecting the integrity, freshness, and taste of the food items. Consumers highly recognize them due to their light weight, resealability, shatter resistance, and innovative style. They have good barrier properties that protect and preserve the contents of the package. They can be recycled easily, and the PET material can be used again for a wide range of applications.

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , Winpak Ltd. received ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) PLUS Certificate for the use of Recycled Content. This certification provides traceability along the supply chain and verifies that companies meet environmental and social standards. ISCC PLUS certification proves that the process to be used by the company for the use of recycled content follows defined and transparent rules. This certification will enhance the company's image in the market and help it gain a competitive advantage

Some of the major players operating in the Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package market are:

Wihuri Group,

Evertis,

Sealed Air,

LivingJumbo Industry S.A.,

Amcor plc, and

Krehalon B.V. (A subsidiary of KUREHA CORPORATION)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market

Market Dynamics: Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market

Growing usage of semirigid pet multilayer packaging film for preventing oxygen and water penetrability

In the current scenario, there is a huge demand for multilayer-based packaging films owing to shifting consumers' preference toward adopting packed food. Such films are co-extruded because they are created through a multilayer coextrusion process. The semirigid PET multilayer packaging film is made up of several layers of PETs as well as other materials that enhance the mechanical and physical properties of the film, such as puncture, tear, and heat resistance, as well as helping to prevent interaction with oxygen, moisture, and other gases such as carbon dioxide, as well as limiting the effect of mineral oil and UV light. Therefore, the increasing use of semirigid PET multilayer films for food packaging to protect packaged products from gases and moisture is expected to boost demand for these multilayer films, resulting in the growth of the global semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market

Increasing demand and awareness for semirigid multilayer films for shelf-life

The increasing consumers' busy modern lifestyles and the resulting demand for convenient food packaging is constantly driving demand for semirigid PET multilayer films. This is because semirigid PET multilayer films help extend the product life of the package. The mixture of several polymer layers greatly increases shelf-life by controlling the rate of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and moisture transmission, as well as the concentration of oxygen inside the package, conserving the freshness of fresh produce for a prolonged period. People are becoming more aware of the semirigid PET multilayer film food packaging for longer shelf-life as their environmental concerns grow. Moreover, the spread of COVID-19 across most countries in the world has the demand for packaged food to rise by three folds than normal as consumers look to long shelf-life food products.

Shifting consumer preferences towards the consumption of packaged foods

The immense global popularity of ready-to-eat food products is increasing, influencing consumer shifts toward packaged goods. Working professionals with a hectic work-life balance and an increasing workload are driving up demand for packaged food. Thus, rising demand for packaged foods is expected to aid in developing the global semirigid PET multilayer film market for food packaging. Food spoilage during handling and storage is also expected to drive uptake of packaging PET multilayer films in the coming years, as their impermeable nature makes them ideal for storing packaged food items. As a result of busier consumer lifestyles and the resulting demand for convenience food products through packaging, the growth of the global semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market may accelerate.

Wide application scope of semirigid pet multilayers film in the food industry

PET film is used in many applications due to its unique optical, physical, mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. It is primarily used in a wide range of semirigid PET multilayer film packaging applications, from food and drugs to industrial and consumer goods. For the barrier, metal adhesion is laminating adhesion, extrusion coating adhesion, printing, or sealing, as plain or metalized, formable, heat-shrinkable, and coated. PET multilayer film has exceptional properties for the packaging market. A semirigid PET multilayer film has a wide range of applications in the food industry, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, snacks, beverages, dehydrated foods and cereals, bakery products, confectionery, pet food, and many others. A semirigid PET multilayer film has a wide range of applications in food packaging, including bread bags, pasta bags, snack & nutrition bars, high temperature/microwave/boil-in bag packaging, pet food packaging, and pouches/stand-up pouches/re-closable pouches or trays, and many others.

Key Industry Segmentation: Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market

Type

Transparent/Clear

Colored

Product Type

Bottles

Boxes

Jars

Pouches

Trays

Repack

Others

Packaging Size

Less Than 100 Grams

101-200 Grams

201-300 Grams

301-500 Grams

500-1000 Grams

More Than 1000 Grams

Application

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports and Energy Drinks

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Regional Analysis/Insights: Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market

The global semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market report covers countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market due to the rising production and consumption of PET multilayers film for food packages. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market as many European corporations have shifted their focus to niche markets with high quality and added value in the products. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America semirigid PET multilayers film for food package market as the packaging market is being driven by reducing the weight of packing materials by reducing material usage without compromising the performance.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market, By Type Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market, By Product Type Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market, By Packaging Size Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market, By Application Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market, By Distribution Channel Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market, By Region Global Semirigid PET Multilayers Film for Food Package Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

