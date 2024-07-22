Semiconductor Market Shifts Focus to Smart Manufacturing and Advanced Packaging Amid Capacity Shortages, Finds Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market size was valued at USD 556.59 Billion in 2023 and the total Semiconductor Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1 Trillion by 2030.



Global Semiconductor Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

Market Size in 2023: USD 556.59 Bn Market Size in 2030: USD 1 Trillion CAGR: 6.21 % Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Base Year: 2023 Number of Pages: 229 No. of Tables: 138 No. of Charts and Figures: 193 Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa, South America Report Coverage: Market Share, Size and Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Historic Market Size 2017-2023

CAGR of the market during 2024-2030

Detailed information on factors that will assist Semiconductor market growth during the next seven years

An estimation of the Semiconductor market size and the impact of country's GDP on Semiconductor market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Semiconductor market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Semiconductor companies

Competitive Landscape

The Semiconductor Market includes the presence of several global as well as regional key players. A few prominent players that offer Semiconductor in the market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), SK Hynix Inc. Qualcomm Incorporated 6. Broadcom Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Micron Technology, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and others.

Key Players Offerings

Intel unveiled its "IDM 2.0" strategy, which centers on becoming a significant provider of semiconductor manufacturing services for both Intel's own products and external companies. Intel introduced its latest CPU architecture, code-named "Alder Lake," featuring a hybrid design that combines high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores to enhance power efficiency. Intel made its entry into the discrete graphics market by launching the Intel Arc brand, which encompasses a range of gaming GPUs. Intel completed the acquisition of Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip company, to reinforce its portfolio of artificial intelligence accelerators. Intel acquired Barefoot Networks, a networking chip company, to augment its capabilities in data center networking. The most notable PC product milestones for Intel in 2023 include, the Intel Core processor's new asymmetric architecture with P-cores and E-cores, Intel's End-to-End Foundry and IDM 2.0, and Intel's jump back into discrete GPUs with Intel Arc. Intel announced its 13th Gen Core processors, codenamed Intel Raptop Lake, at its annual IntelON event in 2022, specifically its higher-end desktop K-series. It is building on the momentum of its K-series with a 40% increase in Gen-over-Gen performance.

The Automotive, Data Storage and Wireless Industries Will Account For 70% Of Semiconductor Industry Growth By 2030.

Around 70 percent of the growth of the semiconductor industry is attributed to three main areas: automotive, computing and data storage, and wireless. The automotive sector is expected to show the strongest growth, with demand potentially tripling due to improvements in self-driving and e-mobility services. By 2030, the cost of semiconductor materials for a Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Level 4 electric vehicle is expected to be $4,000, as opposed to $500 for an SAE Level 1 vehicle with an internal combustion engine. The automotive industry's share of semiconductor demand, which stood at 8% in 2021, is expected to rise to 13-15 % by 2030, contributing up to 20 % of the industry's growth.

The computing and data storage market is expected to grow by 4-6% due to increasing demand for servers to support AI and cloud computing applications. In the wireless segment, smartphones are expected to drive most of the growth, especially as emerging markets shift from the low-end to the mid-range segment and 5G technology spreads.

For industry decision makers, these findings point to a promising future for the semiconductor industry, despite short-term volatility from supply-demand imbalances and changing global economic and geopolitical conditions. To exploit long-term growth opportunities, business leaders are strategically focusing on R&D, innovation, and supply chain management, using these insights to identify and seize new opportunities.

Global Semiconductor Shortage Has Halted Automobile Manufacturing, Causing Billions in Losses

The global semiconductor shortage that began in early 2021 is costing the automotive industry huge amounts of money, putting assembly lines on hold worldwide. These shortages have slowed the development of products such as smartphones, home appliances and driver assist devices. Major automakers announced massive production cuts, costing them billions of dollars. The shortfall dates back to the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a sharp decline in auto sales, followed by a decline in semiconductor orders. Meanwhile, high demand for personal computers and other electronics has pushed semiconductor manufacturing away from the automotive industry. The industry's reliance on just-in-time production and Asia-focused supply chains has exacerbated the problem. Short-term measures to address the shortfall include greater transparency and better coordination between automakers and semiconductor suppliers. Long-term solutions include renegotiating sourcing contracts, increasing stock levels and investing in supply chain flexibility. As the semiconductor industry faces increased consumption and geopolitical pressures, both the automotive and semiconductor industries are collaborating to address the crisis and prepare for future disruptions.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Expansion into Southeast Asia , South America , and Africa

, , and Localization efforts for new markets

Technological Advancements

New Streaming Partnerships and Platforms

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Financial Performance and Investment

Consumer Behaviour and Trends

Regulatory Changes and Challenges

In 2024 Semiconductor Industry: Adopting Advanced AI Tools and Sustainable Smart Manufacturing Practices for Improved Performance.

Over the years, semiconductor fab facilities and outsourced semiconductor test and assembly facilities (OSATs) have increasingly used IoT devices, robotics, and AI/ML analytics to create fully automated, intelligent, lights-out chip factories. Wafer fab equipment makers, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, and back-end assembly and test (AT) facilities have continued to invest in smart manufacturing practices and digital tools, maintaining consistent objectives for smart manufacturing.

However, in 2024, two key features are expected to differ for smart manufacturing in the semiconductor industry. First, the availability of advanced AI tools, including generative AI, will enhance the ability to analyse big data, provide dynamic insights into processes and devices, predictive maintenance, and diagnostic science. Secondly, the focus will be on increasing the performance and sustainability of fabs and buildings. This includes transforming production in old (brownfield) factories alongside new greenfield plants and investing in a smart manufacturing tool such as 6D BIM to provide costs improving creation, energy consumption modelling and analysis, increasing efficiency and facility control Also includes simplification.

The U.S. and Europe have boosted domestic AT capacity and advanced packaging to stay competitive

Asia dominates the global semiconductor industry, with over 75% of fab capacity and 90% of chip assembly and testing (AT) market share. Most chipmakers are outsourcing AT systems to third-party vendors, mainly in China and Taiwan, which by 2022 will control about 80% of the OSAT market. Despite the efforts of the U.S. committed to increasing domestic AT capacity, the region remains heavily dependent on Asian suppliers.

The boundaries between front-end and back-end manufacturing are blurring as both industries aim to capture price increases, with advanced packaging becoming crucial for sophisticated chips. As the U.S. and Europe expand chip-making capacity, they must also boost back-end capacity to avoid supply chain issues. IDMs in the US. and South Korea focused on improving their packaging, while anecdotal companies advocate AT near the coast. Advances in complex generative AI chips are driving demand for advanced packaging and revealing scarce capabilities. To compete, OSAT and captive AT facilities strengthened IT infrastructure and integrated AI and ML to advance packaging technology, improve demand planning, manage inventory, and enhance testing capabilities.

Segment Overview

MMR has segmented the market based on

By Component

Microprocessors

Memory Chips

Sensors

Analog (ICs)

Discrete Semiconductors

Power Management (ICs)

Optoelectronics

Others

By Type

Consumer Electronics

Computing and Data Centres

Automotive

Telecommunications

Industrial and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace and Défense

Energy

Renewable Energy Systems

Gaming and Entertainment

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report:

Geography Overview

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to hold the largest Semiconductor Market share over the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, Mainland China, and Taiwan have each played a pivotal role in the semiconductor industry's development, encompassing both upstream and downstream activities. Recent black swan events have underscored the strategic importance of the Asia Pacific semiconductor market. It is expected that by 2030, the Asia Pacific region will account for 62% of the global semiconductor market.

U.S. exports targeting semiconductor technology with potential military applications have had a significant impact on China. In 2022-23, these controls include restrictions on advanced automated nodes and AI accelerator chips. In October 2023, these restrictions were further tightened. The MMR-reporting study expects that the impact of this barrier will become more pronounced by 2025 and further restrictions may be introduced. Companies will need to overcome these evolving barriers, balance sales in the affected markets and meet new challenges and plan for future regulatory developments and penalties.

In the final report, past and future numbers and explanations are incorporated seamlessly to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Global Semiconductor market.

