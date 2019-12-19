Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Worth $103.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment (Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Deposition), Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 66.1 billion in 2020 to USD 103.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market are the growing consumer electronics market, an increase in the number of foundries, and the trend of miniaturization and technology migration.

"IDM firms accounted for largest share of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2019"

In 2019, IDM firms captured the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Most of the IDM players such as Samsung (South Korea), Texas Instruments (US), Song (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) are tire 1 companies and have a significant presence across the world, with a vast customer base. These companies are investing heavily in their R&D activities to develop technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and miniaturized products, such as RFID circuits, smart ICs, ultra-low-power microcontrollers, sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. IDMs use semiconductor manufacturing equipment for fabrication, testing, assembly, and another process of complicated semiconductor equipment with high accuracy, driving the growth of the market. Also, the dominance of IMDs is expected to remain constant in the near future due to the increasing number of semiconductor fabrication plants all over the world.

"Market for memory is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

Among product type, the market for memory is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. New technologies in memory, such as MRAM, ZRAM, PCRAM, and RRAM, are expected to replace most of the traditional technologies. This shift in the memory market has demanded the change in dynamics of manufacturing equipment, enforcing semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers to develop more efficient designs for the device manufacturers.

"APAC is expected to hold largest share of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025"

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025. The commanding position of APAC is due to the presence of a large number of OSAT companies in the region. More than 60% of OSAT players present across the world have their headquarters in the APAC region. These OSAT companies use semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Taiwan and South Korea contribute to a large number of semiconductor foundries, showcasing greater demand for equipment. The Chinese market is showing impressive growth owing to the cheap labor cost in the country. These factors help the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow in the APAC region.

Tokyo Electron (Japan), LAM Research (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials (US), KLA-Tencor (US), Screen Holdings (Japan), Teradyne (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), and Plasma-Therm (US) are the key players in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

