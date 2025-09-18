Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Surpass USD 159.37 Billion by 2030 - Asia-Pacific Leads Global Expansion as India, Vietnam, and Japan Show Strong Growth: MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is gearing up for a decade of rapid expansion, projected to climb from USD 105.21 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 159.37 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.66%.

This growth is not just about numbers, it signals a structural shift in global electronics, 5G connectivity, automotive automation, and consumer tech adoption, placing semiconductor equipment at the center of the world's digital future.

What's Driving the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth?

Rising Demand for Miniaturized Devices

Today's smartphones, wearables, and laptops demand smaller, more efficient chips with complex integrated circuits (ICs). This complexity fuels investments in wafer processing, lithography, and etching systems — the backbone of semiconductor production. The 5G & IoT Wave

As nations accelerate 5G rollouts and IoT networks scale, the demand for semi-insulating carbide (SIC) wafers and high-performance IC chips has skyrocketed. This is reshaping foundry spending and equipment upgrades worldwide. Automotive & EV Transformation

The automotive industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous systems, and infotainment-heavy dashboards requires memory-rich, power-efficient chips — directly pushing demand for front-end and back-end semiconductor equipment. Cloud & Connected Devices

From data centers to smart TVs, consumer appetite for digital services is fueling semiconductor demand, pushing companies to expand fabrication plants and testing capacities at scale.

Market Outlook: 2025-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 105.21 billion

2030 Projection: USD 159.37 billion

CAGR (2025–30): 8.66%

8.66% Top Growth Segments: Memory devices, 3D semiconductors, front-end lithography equipment

Memory devices, 3D semiconductors, front-end lithography equipment Regional Leader: Asia-Pacific ( China , Taiwan , Japan , South Korea , India )

List of Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Companies: 2025-2030

ASML | Tokyo Electron Limited | Hitachi Ltd. | Applied Materials Inc. | KLA Corporation | Screen Holding Co. Ltd. | Veeco Instruments Inc. | ONTO Innovation | SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd. | Modutek Corporation | ACM Research Inc. | EV Group | Singulus Technologies AG | Kokusai Electric | and Other Players

Segmentation Snapshot:

By Equipment

Front-end: Lithography, polishing & grinding, wafer surface conditioning

Lithography, polishing & grinding, wafer surface conditioning Back-end: Wafer manufacturing, assembly & packaging, testing equipment

By Product Type

Memory (dominant, driven by automotive and consumer electronics)

Foundry

Logic

MPU

Discrete

Analog

MEMS

Others

By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D (fastest-growing due to advancements in 3D ICs)

By Application

Semiconductor electronics manufacturing

Foundries/fabrication plants

Testing & inspection

By Supply Chain Participants

OSAT

IDM

Foundry

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific: Global Growth Engine

Asia-Pacific is the epicenter of semiconductor expansion, with China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India at the forefront.

China : Set to account for 40% of new semiconductor capacity by 2030 , backed by state-led initiatives.

: Set to account for , backed by state-led initiatives. Taiwan : The world leader in front-end chip equipment spending, fueled by EV and HPC demand.

: The world leader in front-end chip equipment spending, fueled by EV and HPC demand. Japan : Rapid adoption of smart electronics is boosting semiconductor equipment demand.

: Rapid adoption of smart electronics is boosting semiconductor equipment demand. South Korea & India : Expanding supplier networks and government-backed investments.

North America & Europe

North America : Strengthened by CHIPS Act funding and fab expansions .

: Strengthened by . Europe : Advancing semiconductor sovereignty under the EU Chips Act, focusing on equipment independence.

Country Spotlights: Country Markets at Play

India Semiconductor Market

India's semiconductor ecosystem is fast becoming a global growth story. The India Semiconductor Market size reached USD 38 billion in 2024 and is projected to soar to USD 105 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 18% during 2025–30.

This remarkable pace highlights India's ambition to become a global chip hub, backed by:

Government-led semiconductor initiatives & incentives

Growing demand for electronics, IoT devices, and EVs

Rising investments in fabless chip design and manufacturing capacity

Vietnam Semiconductor & Electronics Manufacturing Market

Vietnam is carving its space in global electronics supply chains. The Vietnam Semiconductor & Electronic Manufacturing Market is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 9.45% during 2025–30, reflecting:

Increasing role in electronics assembly and testing

Supply chain diversification from traditional hubs like China

Foreign direct investments in manufacturing and design centers

Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

Japan continues to stand out in the semiconductor equipment industry. Valued at USD 11.81 billion in 2024, the Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is projected to hit USD 19.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.63%.

Japan's growth is anchored by:

Innovation in front-end lithography and wafer processing tools

Expanding smart electronics sector

Strong research ecosystem supporting next-gen chip design

Market Opportunities:

Digital Supply Chains Redefining Efficiency

As semiconductor companies transition toward digital supply chains, they're using AI-driven analytics, real-time data, and smart warehousing to optimize procurement and production. This move is creating fresh opportunities for equipment providers to integrate digital solutions into manufacturing ecosystems. Subscription & Outcome-Based Models

New financial models — usage-based and subscription-based equipment leasing — are lowering entry barriers for small and mid-tier semiconductor players, fueling broader adoption.

Market Challenges:

Design Complexity: Advanced chip patterns require extreme precision in lithography.

Advanced chip patterns require extreme precision in lithography. Cleanroom Sensitivity: Dust particle disruptions can cause multi-million-dollar losses.

Dust particle disruptions can cause multi-million-dollar losses. Supply Chain Delays: Geopolitical issues and manufacturing defects delay delivery timelines.

Geopolitical issues and manufacturing defects delay delivery timelines. Wavelength Limitations: SIC wafer demand challenges lithography wavelength capabilities.

Expert Insight:

"According to MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is set to expand from USD 105.21 billion in 2025 to USD 159.37 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.66%. This growth is driven by rising demands for advanced technology in consumer electronics, automotive applications, and the evolution of 5G networks. Key trends include increased automation and the growing integration of digital supply chains, which are reshaping production dynamics. With Asia-Pacific leading the charge, especially China and Taiwan, the market is poised for robust developments as industries adapt to the evolving technological landscape."

FAQs:

How big is the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2025?

It is valued at USD 105.21 billion . What's the projected size by 2030?

It is forecasted to reach USD 159.37 billion , at an 8.66% CAGR. Which region will dominate the market?

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China , Taiwan , Japan , South Korea , and India . Which product type is leading?

The Memory segment, driven by demand in automotive applications and falling memory costs. What challenges does the industry face?

Manufacturing complexity, dust-sensitive environments, supply chain bottlenecks, and lithography limitations.

