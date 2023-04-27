Semiconductor Liquid Filters Market Size to Grow USD 876.32 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semiconductor Liquid Filters market size is estimated to be worth USD 444.89 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 876.32 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.8% during the review period.

SEMICONDUCTOR LIQUID FILTERS MARKET TRENDS

The growing challenges of the semiconductor industry depend on the availability of water, chemicals, solvents, and gasses that are free of yield-killing sub micron or nanometer-sized particles as well as metal, ionic, and organic pollutants that can leach from wetted materials.

These fluids must be filtered in order to be used in semiconductor and other microelectronics operations. It is necessary for filters and purification systems to remove the particles from upstream particle sources without adding any extra pollutants. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor Liquid Filters market.

SEMICONDUCTOR LIQUID FILTERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

By Application

Electronic Semiconductor Manufacturing

Solar Semiconductor Manufacturing

By Companies

PALL

Valin Corporation

Mott

Donaldson

Cobetter

Entegris

3M

Porvair

Parker Hannifin

Ewald Associates, Inc.

Pureach

Hangzhou Greenfilter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

Bright Sheland International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Semiconductor Filter market was valued at USD 301 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 596.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Liquid Source Vaporizers market was valued at US$ 491.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 798.6 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Helium (Liquid Helium and Gaseous Helium) market was valued at US$ 1972 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2920.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The Semiconductor Chiller market was valued at US$ 698.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1019.9 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Power Semiconductor market was valued at US$ 46070 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 66420 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 53200 million by 2027, from US$ 39510 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- Automotive Semiconductor market size is projected to reach US$ 42140 million by 2028, from US$ 31430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

- Semiconductor Materials market size is projected to reach US$ 52410 million by 2028, from US$ 40420 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2028.

- Compound Semiconductor market size was valued at USD 38.25 billion in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 55.42 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- GaN Semiconductor Devices market was valued at USD 1011.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4490.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Semiconductor Foundry market was valued at US$ 137970 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 219310 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Semiconductor Photomask market size was USD 4352 million and it is expected to reach USD 6203.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- RF Power Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth USD 21010 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 34660 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the review period.

- Semiconductor Inspection Systems estimated at USD 9723.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 12670 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

