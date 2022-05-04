Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market expected to surge to a valuation of around US$ 12.3 Bn by 2032

The consumer electronics market has seen significant increase in demand in recent years. Semiconductor IPs are found in a wide range of consumer electronic gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and other handheld devices. The need for semiconductor IPs has increased because of rising customer demand for better and more advanced smartphones and devices. For instance, in 2021, smartphone shipments in India reached 173 million units, which was around 14% increase from 2020 .

As the system-on-chip idea is implemented in a smartphone, the incorporation of a semiconductor IP makes the device more efficient, smaller, and lightweight. The system-on-chip concept entails storing all major components, such as the memory unit, processing unit, and others, on a single silicon chip, allowing the device to be more power efficient, and effective to use. Such implementation on consumer electronics is driving semiconductor IP market growth.

The market is evolving at a fast pace, and partnerships, investments, and product launches are ongoing.

In July 2020 , Digital Media Professionals announced the release of 'ZIATM DV740', the latest version of the AI processor IP specialized for deep learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) inference processing at the edge.

, Digital Media Professionals announced the release of 'ZIATM DV740', the latest version of the AI processor IP specialized for deep learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) inference processing at the edge. In March 2021 , to handle video streams in data centers more effectively, VeriSilicon launched the VC9000 video codec and its VIP9400 artificial intelligence (AI) and neural network processing technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By design IP, the Graphics IP (GPU IP) segment is anticipated to account for a leading share in global demand for semiconductor intellectual property during the forecast period (2022-2032).

By IP source, the licensing segment is estimated to grow 1.9X during the forecast period.

East Asia is dominating the global semiconductor intellectual property market, followed by North America , in 2022. The South Asia & Pacific market is estimated to expand the fastest over the forecast period.

is dominating the global semiconductor intellectual property market, followed by , in 2022. The & Pacific market is estimated to expand the fastest over the forecast period. The market in the U.S. is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 8.4% through 2032.

In India , the semiconductor intellectual property market is expected to grow 2.5X by 2032.

, the semiconductor intellectual property market is expected to grow 2.5X by 2032. The Semiconductor IP market in China is estimated to witness an absolute opportunity of US$ 400 Mn over the next ten years.

"Use of MPUs (microprocessor units), MCUs (microcontroller units), sensors, ICs (integrated circuits), interfaces, and memory in data centers is growing. As such, data centers should be the key focus of semiconductor IP vendors," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increasing Demand for Advanced Semiconductor Components in Automotive, Telecommunications, and Data Center Verticals

Companies in the automotive, telecommunications, and data center verticals depend on highly sophisticated, complex electronic systems. In these industries, demand for electronic and semiconductor components is increasing, which has created the need for an inventive design solution for chip manufacturing.

Applications of microcontroller units, microprocessors, integrated circuits (ICs), sensors, memory, and interfaces are rising in autonomous and premium cars.

With increasing importance of connected care, electronic mobility, and vehicle connectivity, demand for small gadgets with high functionality and performance enhancements is estimated to increase in the automotive industry, which will create an opportunistic environment for major players functioning in the semiconductor intellectual property market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research's report on the semiconductor intellectual property industry research is segmented into three major sections – design IP (application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) IP, interface IP, graphics IP (GPU IP), memory IP, processor IP, verification IP), IP source (licensing and royalty), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate the lucrative opportunities in the market.

