Semiconductor Foundry Market to Reach $231.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global semiconductor foundry market is driven by factors such as increase in consumption of consumer electronics devices around the world and surge in internet of things (IoT) technology.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor Foundry Market by Node Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global semiconductor foundry market was valued at $106.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $231.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

A semiconductor foundry, commonly referred to as a 'foundry,' is a specialized facility dedicated to the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips. Unlike integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that oversee both chip design and production, foundries focus solely on the production process. They provide a vital service to companies and designers who may lack the required resources or infrastructure to produce semiconductors independently. Typically, foundries operate under contractual arrangements, producing chips according to the specifications and designs provided by their clients, who are often referred to as fabless semiconductor companies.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The semiconductor foundry market analysis is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increase in utilization of consumer electronics, and surge in internet of things (IoT) technology. On the contrary, the complexities in manufacturing associated with semiconductor foundry restrains the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the semiconductor foundry market is anticipated to benefit from increase in investments in semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and materials, during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $106.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $231.5 billion CAGR 8.1 % No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments covered Node Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in utilization of consumer electronics Surge in internet of things (IoT) technology Opportunities Increase in investments in semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and materials Restraints Complexities in manufacturing

Covid-19 Scenario

The positive pandemic impact for semiconductor foundries was witnessed in the increased demand for automotive components.

Semiconductor foundries played a crucial role in critical applications, contributing to improved medical equipment and patient care as the healthcare sector rapidly adapted to new challenges.

The 7/5nm segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the 7/5nm segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global semiconductor foundry industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in cameras, for industrial end users and in consumer electronics sector. The same segment is estimated to cite fastest CAGR of 9.0% throughout the forecast timeframe.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global semiconductor foundry market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in use of smartphones.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global semiconductor foundry market revenue and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the increase in use of charging points, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and industrial systems. However, Europe region is estimated to showcase a notable CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

Globalfoundries Inc.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

United Microelectronics Corporation

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global semiconductor foundry market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semiconductor foundry market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing semiconductor foundry market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the semiconductor foundry market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global semiconductor foundry market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Semiconductor Foundry Market Key Segments:

By Node Size

180nm

130nm

90nm

65nm

45/40nm

32/28nm

22/20nm

16/14nm

10/7nm

7/5nm

5nm

By Applications

Telecommunication

Defense and Military

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

SOURCE Allied Market Research