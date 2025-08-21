Semiconductor Chemicals Market worth $29.25 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Semiconductor Chemicals Market by Type (High Performance Polymers, Acid & Base Chemicals, Adhesives, Solvents), Application (Photoresist, Etching, Doping, Cleaning), End Use (Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030', semiconductor chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 16.19 billion in 2025 to USD 29.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The semiconductor chemicals market has experienced significant growth driven by global demand for newer, improved, and more compact device designs due to rapid technological advancements. Ultra-high-purity chemicals are now needed for photolithography, etching, doping, deposition, and cleaning processes, as the industry has now transitioned into nodes of 5nm and below, along with complex device architectures such as FinFETs and 3D NAND. The growing demand from the smartphone market, the rollout of 5G infrastructure, electric vehicles, AI-related devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is driving an increased production of semiconductor chips. This trend, in turn, is creating a higher demand for specialty chemicals that function as solvents, processing aids, corrosion inhibitors, and more. The Asia Pacific region, comprising Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan, holds the largest share of the semiconductor chemicals market, as it is home to numerous semiconductor fabrication facilities, foundries, and production plants. Current global supply chain disruptions are pushing for semiconductor self-reliance, leading to capacity expansion and increased investment in chemical research and development (R&D) and fabrication facilities. To accommodate this growing self-reliance, companies are also focusing on developing sustainable formulations to comply with strict environmental regulations while managing costs. Additionally, significant investments are being made into quantum technologies and advanced packaging, which offer competitive advantages in the ever-evolving specialty chemicals sector.

Solvents is anticipated to be the largest segment in the semiconductor chemicals market, by type, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Solvents dominate the semiconductor chemicals market as they are critical in most circuit fabrication processes and are used in very high volumes. Solvents have widespread applications in photolithography, wafer cleaning, and surface preparation. High-purity solvents such as isopropyl alcohol (IPA), acetone, and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) are needed to eliminate photoresist residues and organic particles, while not damaging intricate circuit patterns with contamination, such as sodium or other impurities. As semiconductor devices are heading toward more complex devices with smaller geometries, the raw semiconductor surfaces need to be ultra-cleaner, which drives solvent use. Solvents also compete for available market share significantly more than other chemical types, needing larger volumes as narrows. Additionally, they are used in production significantly more than the other chemical types, making them reliable and indispensable solvents. Solvents have a fundamental role in both front- and back-end semiconductor manufacturing, which creates stable and ongoing demand. This widespread use, at a high-volume application across the many different applications in fabrication, puts solvents at the first segment and one that should remain steady and growing in the semiconductor chemicals market.

Integrated circuits is anticipated to be the largest segment in the semiconductor chemicals market, by end use, during the forecast period.

Integrated circuits (ICs) represent the largest end-use segment of the semiconductor chemicals market, primarily because they are present in nearly all modern electronic products. ICs are the main components found in smartphones, laptops, tablets, consumer electronics, automobiles, data centers, and various types of industrial automation. The fabrication of ICs is a complex process consisting of several steps, including photolithography, etching, doping, cleaning, and deposition. This intricate process requires large quantities of specialty chemicals that must have very high purity levels. Furthermore, the specialty chemicals used in the IC market must exceed the performance and purity specifications of commercial chemicals to ensure that the ICs can function effectively at increasingly smaller scales. The semiconductor industry is increasingly moving toward smaller and more complex structures, utilizing technologies such as FinFETs and 3D integration. This trend is leading to a higher consumption of chemicals per wafer. Additionally, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), fifth-generation (5G) networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for ICs. As the need for ICs grows, the consumption of semiconductor-grade chemicals used in their manufacturing will also rise. ICs provide essential functionality, speed, and intelligence to electronic devices, making them a key factor in the overall usage of chemicals in the electronics sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the semiconductor chemicals market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is currently the leading market for semiconductor chemicals, primarily because it is at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing. This area is home to many foundries and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Major semiconductor companies, including TSMC (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), SMIC (China), and Toshiba (Japan), are all based in the Asia Pacific. Together, these companies account for a significant portion of the global chip market and are major consumers of high-purity chemicals used in various semiconductor processes, such as lithography, etching, deposition, and cleaning. Given the importance of semiconductor chemicals in manufacturing, the Asia Pacific boasts a comprehensive supply chain that includes raw material suppliers, chemical formulators, equipment manufacturers, and skilled labor. Furthermore, the region's consumer electronics, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets are expanding, which is driving increased demand for semiconductor production. Additionally, countries like China and India are implementing policy support and incentives to boost domestic chip manufacturing, creating further growth opportunities for the chemicals market.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the semiconductor chemicals market such as Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Dow (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SK Inc. (South Korea), DuPont (US) and others.

