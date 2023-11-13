Semiconductor Chemical Market worth $21.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Semiconductor Chemical Market Type (High Performance Polymers, Acid & Base Chemicals, Adhesives, Solvents), Application (Photoresist, Etching, Deposition, Cleaning), End-Use (Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2023 to USD 21.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The semiconductor chemical market is a dynamic and integral component of the global semiconductor industry, contributing significantly to the manufacturing processes that underpin modern technology. This market encompasses a wide range of chemicals, materials, and solutions essential for semiconductor fabrication and packaging. It is characterized by continuous innovation and evolution, driven by the ever-increasing demand for smaller, faster, and more powerful electronic devices. The growing prominence of emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, and autonomous vehicles further fuels the demand for advanced semiconductor components, creating substantial opportunities for market growth.

Etching, by application, is expected to be the most significant Semiconductor Chemical Market segment during the forecast period.

The etching segment is the fastest-growing sector in the semiconductor chemicals market due to its crucial role in shaping the intricate patterns and features required for advanced semiconductor devices. As the semiconductor industry continually pursues smaller, more complex components, precise and specialized etching processes have become essential. Emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence demand high-performance chips with increasingly smaller features, further propelling the demand for advanced etching chemicals. The relentless pursuit of innovation in semiconductor design, such as 3D NAND memory and FinFET transistors, necessitates cutting-edge etching techniques. In this dynamic landscape, the etching segment is at the forefront, driving its rapid growth within the semiconductor chemicals market.

Discrete semiconductor is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Semiconductor Chemical Market segment, by end-user, during the forecast period.

The discrete semiconductor segment is experiencing rapid growth within the semiconductor chemicals market due to several compelling factors. Discrete semiconductors, which include components like diodes, transistors, and rectifiers, are critical for a wide range of electronic applications, from power management and signal processing to consumer electronics and automotive systems. The demand for discrete semiconductors has surged, driven by the expansion of electronic devices in our daily lives and the proliferation of emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and IoT devices. As these technologies require increasingly efficient and specialized discrete semiconductor components, there is a growing need for advanced semiconductor materials and chemicals in their manufacturing. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and the need for smaller, more powerful devices are driving innovation and creating opportunities for growth in this segment. As a result, the discrete semiconductor segment is becoming the fastest-growing sector within the semiconductor chemicals market, catering to the evolving demands of a technology-driven world.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Semiconductor chemical Market, by region, during the forecast period.

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the global semiconductor chemicals market for a variety of reasons. Firstly, the region boasts a robust ecosystem of semiconductor companies, research institutions, and advanced manufacturing facilities, particularly in the United States, which is home to numerous tech giants and innovative startups. This concentration of expertise and resources facilitates rapid development and deployment of cutting-edge semiconductor technologies. Additionally, North America is witnessing a surge in demand for semiconductors, driven by evolving industries such as electric vehicles, data centers, and 5G infrastructure, all of which require specialized semiconductor components. Furthermore, a focus on ensuring supply chain resilience, especially after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to increased domestic semiconductor production and investment in research and development. As a result, North America is positioned as a key growth region in the semiconductor chemicals market, characterized by innovation, expanding markets, and a commitment to technological advancement.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Semiconductor chemical Market. These Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), JSR Corp (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Dow, Inc (Michigan).

