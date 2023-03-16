Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Overview: Major Drivers, Top Players, And Strategies - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market 2023, the global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market size will grow from $10.4 billion in 2022 to $11.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13%. The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market size is then expected to grow to $18.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 12%.

The rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the world will contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market in the forecast period. Semiconductors are the most important part of electric vehicles. In September 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, electric vehicle (EV) sales doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million unit sales. Additionally, the sales of electric cars worldwide in 2021 had a sales share of 4%. Therefore, the rise in demand for EVs will increase the demand for semiconductors, thereby contributing to the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market growth in the forecast period.

Learn More On The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-assembly-and-packaging-equipment-global-market-report

Companies in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are focusing on innovating new products with advanced semiconductor packaging techniques. For instance, in September 2020, KLA corporation, a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company, launched new advanced semiconductor packaging techniques, thereby enhancing its systems portfolio for advanced packaging with the launch of the new tools. These advanced tools include the Kronos 1190 wafer-level packaging inspection system, the ICOS F160XP, and the ICOS T3/T7 Series.

Furthermore, semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market companies are forming partnerships to develop new products. For instance, in October 2020, Applied Materials Inc., a US-based company engaged in providing semiconductor chips manufacturing equipment, and BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi), a Dutch multinational company that designs and manufacturers semiconductor equipment, collaborated to develop the industry's first complete and proven equipment solution for die-based hybrid bonding, an emerging chip-to-chip interconnect technology that enables heterogeneous chip and subsystem designs for applications, including high-performance computing, AI and 5G.

Request A Free Sample Of The Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3687&type=smp

The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is segmented -

1) By Type: Plating Equipment, Inspection and Dicing Equipment, Wire Bonding Equipment, Die-Bonding Equipment

2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Devices, Automotive, Enterprise Storage, Other Applications

3) By End-User: OSATs, IDMs

According to semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market analysis, popular market-trend-based strategies that companies in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market can take up include focus on the launch of new semiconductor inspection machines using big data and AI (artificial intelligence), focus on introducing compound semiconductor equipment to strengthen the wet process product line, focus on seeking investment and partnerships to develop new products.

