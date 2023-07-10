SEMICON West 2023 Opens Tomorrow to Showcase Industry Growth to $1 Trillion, Sustainability and Talent

Concurrent with SEMICON West, FLEX Conference 2023 to Spotlight Flexible Hybrid Electronics Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical semiconductor industry topics will take center stage at SEMICON West 2023, opening tomorrow with leading CEOs gathering at the Moscone Center in San Francisco for the latest insights into industry growth opportunities, sustainability, and workforce development. The July 11-13 event, North America's premier exhibition and conference for the microelectronics supply chain, will also feature presentations and executive panels on other key industry topics with thought leaders from the electronics design and manufacturing ecosystem, academia, and government.

Concurrent with SEMICON West at the Moscone Center, FLEX Conference 2023 will showcase flexible hybrid electronics innovations from public-private partnerships formed by SEMI Technology Communities SEMI-FlexTech, SEMI-NBMC (Nano-Bio Materials Consortium) and SEMI-NextFlex.

Registration for both events is open.

SEMICON West 2023 Highlights

Before the show floor opens, each day of SEMICON West 2023 will kick off with CEO Summit presentations on Path to $1T, Path to Net Zero and Path for Talent.

Day 1 – July 11

CEO Summit: Path to $1T

Welcome by Joe Stockunas , President of SEMI Americas, and opening remarks by Ajit Manocha , President and CEO of SEMI

Keynotes:

The Virtual Path to a Trillion-Dollar Reality – Lam Research

Keys to Creating $1T in Shared Value – Tokyo Electron Limited

Compound Semiconductors: Taking Center Stage – Coherent

Navigating the Semiconductor Supply Chain Transformation – DHL Supply Chain

Combining Accuracy and Throughput for Next Semiconductor Industry Challenges – DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH

Climate Equity and Social Impact Session

FLEX Conference Keynotes

Simplifying the IC Ecosystem – Pragmatic Semiconductor

– The Very Big Picture on Materials: All of the Options Fit to Print – Rice University

– Advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) for Heterogeneous Integration – Meta Reality Labs

Other Sessions and Networking Opportunities

Executive Panel – Navigating Supply Chain Uncertainty: How Do You Build Agile Supply Chains? – Representatives from Dell, Intel, KLA, McKinsey & Company and Resilinc will examine government investment in chip manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

TechTALKS

Sustainable Synergy: Balancing Semiconductor Growth and Environmental Responsibility



Enabling New Products with Advanced Substrates

Networking Events:

SEMI Corporate Savings Program Wine and Cheese Mixer



New: SemiSisters Reception – SemiSisters is a group of female semiconductor engineers, scientists, technologists, market analysts, executives, marketing and public relations professionals and journalists.

SemiSisters Reception – SemiSisters is a group of female semiconductor engineers, scientists, technologists, market analysts, executives, marketing and public relations professionals and journalists.

SEMI Standards 50th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Ceremony

Day 2 – July 12

CEO Summit: Path to Net Zero

Welcome by Mousumi Bhat , Ph.D., VP of SEMI Sustainability Programs, and opening remarks by Ajit Manocha , President and CEO of SEMI

Pursuing Sustainable Growth – Intel Corporation

A Collaborative Pathway to Net Zero – Applied Materials



Showing Our True Colors: Co-Creating a Brighter Future for the Chip Industry – Schneider Electric

Inventing What's Next in Sustainable Computing – IBM

Sustainability & EHS Forum

SEMI Sustainability Wall of Fame – Recognition of semiconductor value chain leaders inspiring the Path to Net Zero

SEMI Sustainability Award – Recognition of outstanding efforts to launch the Semiconductor Climate Consortium

America's Path Forward in Semiconductors

Focusing on government support of the U.S. semiconductor industry, representatives from the Arizona Commerce Authority, BDO USA , Boston Consulting Group, Compass, Covington & Burling, mySilicon, the State of Indiana , and the U.S. Department of Commerce will present.

Other Sessions and Networking Opportunities

TechTALKS

Latest Trends in Sensorization



Heterogeneous Integration: HPC and Hyperscale Computing

Bulls & Bears panel with experts from Bernstein Research, Jefferies, Parnassus Investments, Reuters Network, and Tudor Investment Corporation

and Networking events:

Sustainability & EHS Forum Reception



SEMI Member Breakfast



Global Automotive Advisory Council (GAAC)



Advanced Packaging & Heterogeneous Integration



MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG)



Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG)



Workforce Development



Smart Manufacturing



Smart Mobility

Day 3 – July 13

CEO Summit: Path for Talent

Welcome by Ajit Manocha , President and CEO of SEMI , and opening remarks by Shari Liss , Executive Director of the SEMI Foundation

One Trillion Reasons to Join Our Industry – Axcelis Technologies

Building the Future: Workforce Development in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry – SkyWater Technology

Transforming Pathways to Transformative Semiconductor Careers – University of California, Berkeley

Chip In Roadtrip Nation Panel – Accenture, Aeris LLC, Roadtrip Nation, SEMI Foundation, and University of Texas Austin

Roadtrip Nation Panel – SEMI Foundation Excellence in Achievement Award – Recognition of significant contributions to global microelectronics industry workforce development and diversity, equity and inclusion

Other Sessions

TechTALKS

Accelerating the Pace of Lithography and Scaling Innovation

Startups for Sustainable Semiconductors

Test Vision Symposium

On Days 2 and 3, the Test Vision Symposium will bring together industry experts to explore the future of test, discussing upcoming trends, innovations, and industry requirements.

New this year at SEMICON West are the local Taste of San Francisco cuisine and a daily networking happy hour.

FLEX Conference 2023

FLEX Conference will feature keynotes, startup and venture capitalist panel discussions, technical sessions and product-based demonstrations highlighting the latest innovations in flexible hybrid electronics, printed electronics and advanced packaging including heterogeneous integration.

"FLEX will showcase advancements in next-generation electronics packaging accelerating industry growth," said Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, CTO and Vice President of Technology Communities at SEMI. "Companies pushing the boundaries of heterogeneous integration will join FlexTech, NBMC and NextFlex innovators as they present cutting-edge research and development to advance industry technical knowledge through papers, posters, and product information."

Design Automation Conference (DAC), the premier gathering focused on the design and design automation of electronic circuits and systems, will co-locate with SEMICON West 2023.

Follow SEMICON West on LinkedIn and Twitter: #SEMICONWest

