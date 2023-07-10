SEMICON West 2023 Opens Tomorrow to Showcase Industry Growth to $1 Trillion, Sustainability and Talent

10 Jul, 2023, 15:00 BST
Concurrent with SEMICON West, FLEX Conference 2023 to Spotlight Flexible Hybrid Electronics Innovations
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical semiconductor industry topics will take center stage at SEMICON West 2023, opening tomorrow with leading CEOs gathering at the Moscone Center in San Francisco for the latest insights into industry growth opportunities, sustainability, and workforce development. The July 11-13 event, North America's premier exhibition and conference for the microelectronics supply chain, will also feature presentations and executive panels on other key industry topics with thought leaders from the electronics design and manufacturing ecosystem, academia, and government.
Concurrent with SEMICON West at the Moscone Center, FLEX Conference 2023 will showcase flexible hybrid electronics innovations from public-private partnerships formed by SEMI Technology Communities SEMI-FlexTech, SEMI-NBMC (Nano-Bio Materials Consortium) and SEMI-NextFlex.
SEMICON West 2023 Highlights
Before the show floor opens, each day of SEMICON West 2023 will kick off with CEO Summit presentations on Path to $1T, Path to Net Zero and Path for Talent.
Day 1 – July 11
- Welcome by Joe Stockunas, President of SEMI Americas, and opening remarks by Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI
- SEMI International Board Message – Axcelis Technologies
- Keynotes:
- The Virtual Path to a Trillion-Dollar Reality – Lam Research
- Keys to Creating $1T in Shared Value – Tokyo Electron Limited
- Compound Semiconductors: Taking Center Stage – Coherent
- Navigating the Semiconductor Supply Chain Transformation – DHL Supply Chain
- Combining Accuracy and Throughput for Next Semiconductor Industry Challenges – DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH
- Climate Equity and Social Impact Session
FLEX Conference Keynotes
- Simplifying the IC Ecosystem – Pragmatic Semiconductor
- The Very Big Picture on Materials: All of the Options Fit to Print – Rice University
- Advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) for Heterogeneous Integration – Meta Reality Labs
Other Sessions and Networking Opportunities
- Executive Panel – Navigating Supply Chain Uncertainty: How Do You Build Agile Supply Chains? – Representatives from Dell, Intel, KLA, McKinsey & Company and Resilinc will examine government investment in chip manufacturing and supply chain resilience.
- TechTALKS
- Sustainable Synergy: Balancing Semiconductor Growth and Environmental Responsibility
- Enabling New Products with Advanced Substrates
- Networking Events:
- SEMI Corporate Savings Program Wine and Cheese Mixer
- New: SemiSisters Reception – SemiSisters is a group of female semiconductor engineers, scientists, technologists, market analysts, executives, marketing and public relations professionals and journalists.
- SEMI Standards 50th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Ceremony
Day 2 – July 12
- Welcome by Mousumi Bhat, Ph.D., VP of SEMI Sustainability Programs, and opening remarks by Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI
- Keynotes:
- Pursuing Sustainable Growth – Intel Corporation
- A Collaborative Pathway to Net Zero – Applied Materials
- Showing Our True Colors: Co-Creating a Brighter Future for the Chip Industry – Schneider Electric
- Inventing What's Next in Sustainable Computing – IBM
- Sustainability & EHS Forum
- SEMI Sustainability Wall of Fame – Recognition of semiconductor value chain leaders inspiring the Path to Net Zero
- SEMI Sustainability Award – Recognition of outstanding efforts to launch the Semiconductor Climate Consortium
- America's Path Forward in Semiconductors
- Focusing on government support of the U.S. semiconductor industry, representatives from the Arizona Commerce Authority, BDO USA, Boston Consulting Group, Compass, Covington & Burling, mySilicon, the State of Indiana, and the U.S. Department of Commerce will present.
Other Sessions and Networking Opportunities
- TechTALKS
- Latest Trends in Sensorization
- Heterogeneous Integration: HPC and Hyperscale Computing
- Bulls & Bears panel with experts from Bernstein Research, Jefferies, Parnassus Investments, Reuters Network, and Tudor Investment Corporation
- Networking events:
- Sustainability & EHS Forum Reception
- SEMI Member Breakfast
- Global Automotive Advisory Council (GAAC)
- Advanced Packaging & Heterogeneous Integration
- MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG)
- Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG)
- Workforce Development
- Smart Manufacturing
- Smart Mobility
Day 3 – July 13
- Welcome by Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, and opening remarks by Shari Liss, Executive Director of the SEMI Foundation
- Keynotes:
- One Trillion Reasons to Join Our Industry – Axcelis Technologies
- Building the Future: Workforce Development in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry – SkyWater Technology
- Transforming Pathways to Transformative Semiconductor Careers – University of California, Berkeley
- Chip In Roadtrip Nation Panel – Accenture, Aeris LLC, Roadtrip Nation, SEMI Foundation, and University of Texas Austin
- SEMI Foundation Excellence in Achievement Award – Recognition of significant contributions to global microelectronics industry workforce development and diversity, equity and inclusion
Other Sessions
- TechTALKS
- Accelerating the Pace of Lithography and Scaling Innovation
- Startups for Sustainable Semiconductors
Test Vision Symposium
On Days 2 and 3, the Test Vision Symposium will bring together industry experts to explore the future of test, discussing upcoming trends, innovations, and industry requirements.
New this year at SEMICON West are the local Taste of San Francisco cuisine and a daily networking happy hour.
FLEX Conference 2023
FLEX Conference will feature keynotes, startup and venture capitalist panel discussions, technical sessions and product-based demonstrations highlighting the latest innovations in flexible hybrid electronics, printed electronics and advanced packaging including heterogeneous integration.
"FLEX will showcase advancements in next-generation electronics packaging accelerating industry growth," said Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, CTO and Vice President of Technology Communities at SEMI. "Companies pushing the boundaries of heterogeneous integration will join FlexTech, NBMC and NextFlex innovators as they present cutting-edge research and development to advance industry technical knowledge through papers, posters, and product information."
Design Automation Conference (DAC), the premier gathering focused on the design and design automation of electronic circuits and systems, will co-locate with SEMICON West 2023.
