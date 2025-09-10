Semicon Taiwan: Saxony presents itself as a premium European location for the semiconductor industry

Minister of Economic Affairs promotes further settlements

DRESDEN, Germany and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The German state of Saxony is presenting itself at Semicon Taiwan as "Silicon Saxony," the largest microelectronics cluster in Europe, and is promoting itself as a premium location for high-tech manufacturing and research in order to attract further companies and investments. With the first European location of the world's largest Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, Saxony, with its highly innovative ecosystem, will in future be playing in the same league as North America and Asia as a global semiconductor location and intends to further expand this position.

At the trade fair in Taipei, Saxony's Minister of Economic Affairs Dirk Panter highlights the advantages of the location: "With what is currently Germany's largest construction site in Dresden and decades of experience and efficiency in implementing major investments, we offer stability, reliability, innovation, and good opportunities for international partners. For these reasons, we cordially invite other companies and suppliers to join this success story."

Thomas Horn, Managing Director of Wirtschaftsförderung Sachsen GmbH (WFS), adds: "TSMC's investment also represents the successful cooperation between Saxony and Taiwan and is therefore an excellent example of the trade fair's theme, 'Leading with Collaboration. Innovating with the World". Especially in times of increasing protectionism, this is an important signal for the importance of open markets and international cooperation."

"TSMC's first European investment in Dresden is a joint milestone and is developing according to plan. Saxony and the federal government ensure reliability for investors with infrastructure, skilled worker programs and stable framework conditions. The goal is profitable growth for TSMC and its partners in the European semiconductor cluster - suppliers will find the best conditions for a successful future here," says Frank Bösenberg, Managing Director of Silicon Saxony.

The attractiveness of the location is also underscored by investments made by other global players. Infineon is investing five billion euros in its factory, which is scheduled to be ready for production in fall 2026. Bosch is planning a new development center and intends to invest 250 million euros in the expansion of its cleanroom facilities in Dresden. Globalfoundries has also announced an expansion of its site. In May of this year, the photonics group Jenoptik inaugurated its new factory, where it manufactures micro-optics and sensors for the semiconductor equipment industry.

This highly innovative ecosystem scores highly with its diverse mix of industries, great potential for cross-sector collaboration, successful exchange with a broad-based research and development landscape, and internationally established industry networks. Added to this is the high density of technology-oriented universities and first-class research and training institutions. All of this creates tremendous momentum in technology and future-oriented topics, including automated driving, the use of chips for innovative medical technology, and the development of quantum computers.

Link to https://business-saxony.com/en/a-business-location-at-its-best/strong-industries/silicon-saxony-more-than-just-chips

