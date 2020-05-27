SEMICON Southeast Asia 2020 Goes Virtual to Highlight Industry Innovation and Growth Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMICON Southeast Asia 2020 is going virtual as the region's premiere global electronics manufacturing supply chain exposition and conference continues its rich tradition of gathering industry experts from around the world for critical insights into the semiconductor ecosystem, new business opportunities and collaboration. SEMICON SEA 2020 registration is now open.

The first-ever virtual SEMICON Southeast Asia will begin 20-23 July, 2020 at SEMICON West 2020 with industry leaders and subject matter experts discussing the latest trends, developments and innovations at the Southeast Asia Pavilion. The online event will continue 10-21 August with in-depth technical webinars focusing on trending topics such as sustainable manufacturing and advanced packaging.

"Migrating SEMICON Southeast Asia 2020 to a virtual platform is part of our commitment to the health and safety of our members, exhibitors, guests and employees," said Bee Bee Ng, president of SEMI Southeast Asia. "Even during these unprecedented times, connecting key microelectronics supply chain players remains as important as ever to ensure the industry seizes the innovation and growth opportunities vital to its growth."

Featuring multiple virtual exhibitions, the August event will offer online business-matching programmes, networking opportunities for new private-public partnerships and business, and inspiring talent development talks as the industry works to build its workforce to sustain growth and innovation. SEMICON Southeast Asia participants and exhibitors will hear from and interact with visionaries and executives from across the microelectronics supply chain and its markets as the event remains focused on enabling connections and collaborations both regionally and globally.

With the move to a virtual platform, the original event scheduled for 11-13 August, 2020 at (Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre) MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will no longer be held.

