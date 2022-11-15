Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of USD 205.49 Million with Excellent CAGR of 34.55% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Revenue Outlook

BERLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. The market analysis and insights covered in this Semi-Autonomous Vehicle market research report offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. The statistics are indicated in graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The market drivers and restraints have been explained here using SWOT analysis. The Semi-Autonomous Vehicle market report covers professional in-depth study on the current state of the Semi-Autonomous Vehicle industry. Semi-Autonomous Vehicle market research report is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the semi-autonomous vehicle market was valued at USD 19.13 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 205.49 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.55% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview:

A semi-autonomous vehicle can decelerate and accelerate and can stop without human intervention. Semiautonomous vehicles may be capable to keep in lane, and they may also be capable to park themselves without any human intervention, but they are not self-driving. In most cases, in this vehicle, drivers must always keep their hands on the wheel.

Semi-autonomous vehicles are popular due to their operating system because it need minimum manual intervention for a longer period. Furthermore, these semi-autonomous vehicles can change stops, lanes and decelerate or accelerate. Along with that, these vehicles can capable of self-parking and sense the driving conditions and it also allows the driver to retake controls, it offering sufficient transition time and control all the safety always depends on the technology as well as its automation levels. Even the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) characteristics functioning is get-together more attraction of the consumers as it can help the human driver in controlling the process of the vehicle.

Opportunities for Industry Players:

Technological advancement

The increasing technological advancement of semi-autonomous cars has augmented the integration with related technologies, therefore growing efficiency by minimizing the human error. Semi-autonomous vehicles can upsurge the efficiency of vehicles as they would deliver updates, real-time traffic improved driving assistance systems, and connected vehicles. Semi-automatic vehicles also deliver the ability to indulge in intelligent driving, which help in changing the routes accordingly. These are major factor which are expected to create immense opportunity for the growth of the semi-autonomous vehicle market.

Furthermore, increased strategic collaborations in the markets will act as market drivers and increase the beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

List of the leading companies operating in the Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market includes:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG ( Germany )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Valeo ( France )

) ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany )

) Tesla (U.S.)

Magna International Inc ( Canada )

) Waymo LLC (U.S.)

BMW ( Germany )

) Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.)

General Motors (U.S.)

Audi AG ( Germany )

( ) NXP Semiconductor ( Netherlands )

) Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

Volkswagen ( Germany )

) Toyota Kirloskar Motor ( India )

Recent Development

In 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Denso Corporation has announced their collaboration work. Here, the Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. And its goal to improve the next-generation cockpit systems.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for safety and security purposes

The rise in concern regarding safety and security has boosted consumers' demand for semi-autonomous vehicle technologies. The semi-autonomous vehicles have many features such as improved fuel efficiency, Minimal vehicle accidents, and engine productivity. These are some potential benefits expected to increase the demand for the semi-autonomous vehicle and drive the market's growth.

Reduced fuel consumption

Semi-autonomous vehicles are highly fuel-efficient because they can accelerate and decelerate more efficiently than a human driver, reducing fuel consumption. Due to the fuel efficient property increase the demand of semi-autonomous vehicle which are expected to increase the revenue growth of the market.

In addition to the observable profits, reductions in fuel use, and less carbon monoxide emissions will contribute to the sustainability and environmental goals.

Scope and Market Size: Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market

By Component

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic

Sensor

By ADAS Features

Lane Assist

Crash Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Smart Park Assist

Cross Traffic Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

By Automation Level

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Propulsion

ICE

Electric

By Application

Transportation

Logistics Military and Defence

Restraints/ Challenges

Lack of knowledge

The lack of information technology and technical knowledge about the advanced features among the consumers are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the semi-autonomous industry

High cost of vehicle

The high cost of semi-autonomous vehicles due to advance technology and the communication infrastructure in developing countries might obstruct the market size of the semi-autonomous vehicle during forecast period.

This semi-autonomous vehicle market research provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the semi-autonomous vehicle market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the semi-autonomous vehicle market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the semi-autonomous vehicle market in terms of market revenue and will continue to flourish its governance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent government regulations in this region.

Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest developing regions due to the due to the growing global technology innovators on investing, commercializing and testing the semi-autonomous technology.

Table of Content: Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Component

7. Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Adas Features

8. Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Automation Level

9. Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Propulsion

10. Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Application

11. Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Company Landscape

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Questionnaire

15. Related Reports

