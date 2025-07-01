SEMI and TechSearch International Release 2025 Edition of Worldwide Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility Database

Expanded Coverage and Enhanced Data Structure Provide Heightened Clarity in a Dynamic Market

MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI and TechSearch International today announced the release of the 2025 edition of the Worldwide Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility Database, the industry's most comprehensive resource tracking global assembly and test sites operated by integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs).

The Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database remains an indispensable tool for mapping the global semiconductor supply chain, identifying new capacity, and tracking technology adoption across regions. The 2025 report's expanded content and improved structure further strengthen its value for industry stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence in a rapidly evolving market.

"The 2025 edition of the Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database reflects the dynamic growth and increasing complexity of the global semiconductor supply chain," said Clark Tseng, Senior Director of Market Intelligence at SEMI. "By expanding our coverage and incorporating new data features, we are providing industry stakeholders with a deeper understanding of global packaging and testing capabilities, technology adoption, and regional trends as the market continues to evolve."

The 2025 edition delivers several significant updates and enhancements:

Expanded Coverage: The database now includes 750 facilities worldwide, an increase of 70 new sites compared to the 2024 edition, reflecting ongoing industry investment and expansion.





Regular Facility Updates: In addition to these new features, the database continues to offer up-to-date information on facility status, ownership, location, plant type, production capabilities, and certification status, supporting strategic decision-making for manufacturers, suppliers, and analysts.

For details about SEMI reports on other semiconductor sectors, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence team at mktstats@semi.org.

