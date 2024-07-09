SEMI Americas Announces New Annual Event, SEMIEXPO In The Heartland, Focused on Smart Manufacturing and Smart Mobility

Event partners include the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Applied Research Institute, Purdue University, and Visit Indy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI today announced its inaugural Midwestern U.S. event, SEMIEXPO In The Heartland, during SEMICON West 2024. Scheduled to debut April 1-2, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, the new annual event will feature discussions on the deployment of smart manufacturing tools, technologies, and methods supporting the creation of semiconductors, as well as gather stakeholders in the semiconductor, sensor, and mobility ecosystems to address technical issues and supply chain dynamics.

During the opening of SEMICON West, Joe Stockunas, President of SEMI Americas, commended Eric Holcomb, Governor of Indiana, as well as the Applied Research Institute, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Purdue University, and Visit Indy, for their partnership and support in bringing the event to Indianapolis.

"With growing activity for both automotive electronics and smart manufacturing in the Midwestern region, SEMIEXPO In The Heartland will provide a key opportunity for collaboration," said Stockunas. "These are important end markets that are advancing the semiconductor industry on the path to $1 trillion in annual revenue, and we're excited to kick off our inaugural event in Indianapolis."

SEMI selected Indianapolis as the event location due to its strong local communities for both automotive electronics and smart manufacturing, in addition to its proximity to Purdue University and its robust pipeline of semiconductor engineering talent.

"Indiana's economy is experiencing serious positive momentum. We've spent decades cultivating the industries and economies of the future and I'm so grateful leaders like SEMI continue to take notice," said Gov. Holcomb. "I couldn't be prouder of the way Indiana has answered the call to support U.S. innovation and growth in the semiconductor industry. As our leadership role continues to expand, Indiana will be centrally involved in solving the myriad of challenges that lie ahead by advancing the key innovations that will power the world around us. Bringing the semiconductor industry to the Midwest for this inaugural event will further showcase our advanced manufacturing leadership and position Hoosiers and our shared economy for even more industrial growth opportunities."

SEMIEXPO In The Heartland will feature participation from the SEMI communities for its Smart Mobility initiative, which brings together microelectronics stakeholders and the automotive and broader mobility ecosystems to address technical issues and supply chain dynamics, and its Smart Manufacturing initiative that helps microelectronics manufacturers accelerate Industry 4.0 technology deployment. SEMI will announce additional details on exhibiting and speaking at SEMIEXPO In The Heartland, and on sponsoring and attending, leading up to the event.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management, and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services, and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About Indiana Economic Development Corporation

With the best business-friendly environment in the nation, Indiana has captured the attention of the global economy and broken records for economic wins. Our strategy is bold, driving momentum by building a sustainable economy of the future and an attractive quality of life. We have the sites and infrastructure to build global and local connections and the success stories of innovators and forward-thinkers who have made an impact in their communities, the state, and the world.

About Applied Research Institute (ARI)

Applied Research Institute (ARI) is a non-partisan leader in technology innovation and strategy. As a neutral, third-party innovation ecosystem orchestrator, ARI collaborates with cross-sectional partners from state and federal government, industry, and academia, across a wide spectrum of technology focus areas. We specialize in creating robust ecosystems, facilitating partnerships, and managing complex technology projects from start to finish – all with the goal of transforming ideas into game-changing results.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is home to large scale, impactful, interdisciplinary research and learning in semiconductors. A strong, critical mass of researchers sets Purdue apart by spanning the full stack of semiconductors R&D, from materials and devices, to circuits, systems, architecture, and advanced packaging integration. Purdue currently leads three and participates in two Semiconductor Research Corporation funded multi-university research programs. Strong connections to industry, such as DoD, Commerce/NIST, and NSF, support one of the nation's largest and best semiconductors research programs.

Visit Indy

Indy's convention and visitor's bureau enhances the quality of life in Indianapolis by optimizing visitor-related economic impact. As an unprecedented level of cooperation between business and government boosts Indianapolis to a completely new level, they're reveling in the opportunity to show our city off to SEMI and the semiconductor industry community.

