Selina Hotels Selects RateGain for Smart Distribution

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies, the market leader in hospitality and travel technology solutions, today announced that after extensive evaluation among top global players, it has been selected by Selina for their next phase of international expansion. RateGain will provide Selina with their disruptive channel management solution 'RezGain' that will connect Selina with the largest demand network in industry.

After testing multiple distribution solutions, Selina needed a partner that can meet their goals to expand rapidly in Latin America, U.S. and Europe. Javier Espinosa, Vice President Revenue Management, Selina said, "We are a platform where social travelers come to experience the world. Our target audience are technically savvy millennials that book and research across multiple platforms. Therefore, we needed a distribution partner that can scale at the rapid pace we are expanding, offer speedy implementation, and provide a large network of channels to meet future guests where they shop and book. With RateGain, we found that."

Beyond RezGain, Selina will accelerate their growth on Smart Distribution platform by seamlessly connecting with new channels, discovering new demand in untapped source markets, benchmarking itself against competitors and leveraging mapping recommender solution to save time.

"We are thrilled to work with Selina and showcase how Smart Distribution will drastically reduce time to market, yet provide highly targeted demand insights to inform distribution strategies that are unique and agile like Selina properties and guests. Each guest at Selina has a unique story of how they selected that particular location. That's what Smart Distribution is about; unlocking demand across 1,000's of channels tailored to your property and connecting with future guests in a frictionless way," says Chinmai Sharma, President Distribution, RateGain.

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement.

Selina is one of the world's fastest growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Selina currently operates 52 locations throughout Latin America and Europe. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting +400 locations and 130,000 beds by 2023.

