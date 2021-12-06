Self-Testing Market Size to hit USD 8.11 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research "Global Self–Testing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027", Self–Testing Market Size is valued at USD 5.96 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8.11 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period., promising a robust forecast.

The availability of self-testing for covid, increased burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, and increased awareness about self-testing for diseases like HIV remain key drivers of growth for the self-testing market. Self-tests are also becoming a widespread mechanisms, as covid-19 pandemic continues to necessitate social distancing, and increases need for self-testing, and telemedicine for patients globally. TakeMeHome, a private-public partnership was launched in the US in 2020 to increase access for HIV-testing to individual groups at high risks. Over 18 states in the US participated in the partnership to deliver at-home care for individuals who largely remained lackluster in their testing capabilities. Similarly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved a self-test for covid-19 in November, 2020. Increased advancements in testing, and increased awareness about importance of early testing for chronic diseases like diabetes, HIV, among other remain notable drivers for growth.

Self–Testing Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Diagnostic kits

Diagnostic device

Diagnostic strips

By Usage:

Disposable

Reusable

By Application:

Cholesterol and Triglycerides Tests

Diabetes and Glucose Tests

Blood Pressure Test

Diabetes and Glucose Test

Pregnancy Test

Urinary Tract Infection Test

STD /STI Test Fertility Test

Ovulation Test Cancer Test

Transaminase Test

Thyroid Test Menopause Test

Intolerance or Celiac disease Test

Allergy Test

Anemia Test

By Sample:

Urine

Blood

Stools

Oral Swabs

Other

By End- User:

Hospital Pharmacies

Pharmacies

E-commerce

Apart from the essential use of self-testing in diagnosis of an illnesses, these offer various advantages over conventional testing. These include rapid, cost-effective, convenient, and diverse application. Many self-testing kits allow require a small procedure, which offers flexibility in how one conducts the test, whether it be with oral fluid, urine, or collected samples.

Due to their essential applications, self-testing is used for diagnosis of wide range of illnesses, and medical conditions. Primary ones include pregnancy, infertility, STI, HIV, diabetes, among others. Furthermore, demand for self-testing for other conditions like cancer, hepatitis C, impaired vision, urinary tract infections, and regular testing for blood pressure also remains widespread in the general population. The increased efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and convenience remain primary drivers of growth for the self-testing kits globally.

Self-Testing Market: Key Trends

Diabetes remains a leading driver of self-testing across the globe. Diabetes can lead to various other major medical conditions including eyesight loss, amputations, among others. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of diabetics rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. While diabetes remained a prevalent disease in high-income countries, it has become widespread in low-income, and middle-income countries as well. It is quickly becoming a leading cause for blindness, heart attacks, kidney failure, stroke, and lower limb amputation. Between 2000 and 2016, diabetes led to an increase of 5% in premature mortality. Furthermore, in 2019, diabetes became the ninth leading cause of deaths of 1.5 million people globally. Home-testing is ideal for diabetes patients who can measure their progress regularly, and keep it in line with physical activity, medication, diet, and regular screening. Growing number of diabetic patients globally, the increased awareness about the condition in developing countries, and tremendous promise of the self-testing mechanisms promises tremendous growth for the self-testing market.

Chronic diseases like HIV continue to plague the US population. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 14% of the US HIV population is not aware of their condition. Furthermore, the total number of people living with the disease amount to over 1.2 million individuals. Additionally, the new incidences for the disease amounts to about 38,000 new cases every year. Chronic diseases like colon cancer, HIV, diabetes, among others also necessitate regular screening, and testing. The rise in demand for chronic disease testing for diabetes, HIV, cancer also remain promising driver of growth in the self-testing market.

Telemedicine continues to emerge to reach new groups of patients across the globe. The covid-19 has accelerated the growth of medicine in many new parts of the world. However, its key appeal lies in its ability to reach patient in rural and remote areas. In countries like the US, the rural patients remained largely affected by conditions like disability, and chronic diseases. Furthermore, the disability, and limited access to healthcare remain significant challenges for this population. The rural population continues to witness increased closure of health facilities, and supporting services like pharmacies due to increased urbanization. This is a trend that is well-acknowledged in the US, while it remains a prominent trend globally. The increased trend of self-testing due to growing efficacy, and increased awareness about reaching patients in rural areas in key regions like North America remain promising drivers of growth in the self-testing market.

Self-Testing Market: Latest News and Insights

In November, 2020, the US FDA approved emergency authorization to the Lucira Covid-19 all-in-one test kit. The test kit deploys a moleculr or real-time loop mediated amplification reaction through a single-test mechanism to detect the novel coronavirus. The test is expected to be priced reasonably at $50. With measures to ensure that everyone receives testing for free, this test is likely to reach everyone who needs it, while ensuring a robust commercial promise for growth.

Researchers from Hardvard medical school, Tianjin University, and McGill University have tested on-chip diagnostic technology for the direct detection of SARS-CoV-2N protein in nasal samples. The technology provides a quick sampling of coronavirus patients, and during testing outperformed all the other testing methods deployed currently. Quick results remain a major area of concern for coronavirus patients, and other stakeholders including governments around the world. The technology promises a new leap in the self-testing, as well as in ending the global pandemic.

Self-Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

Due to the growing demand for self-testing, the market remains a fragmented, competitive, and innovative landscape. The growing demand for new testing methods for a wide range of diseases, and increased penetration of new strains of the coronavirus continue to drive demand for self-testing. Key players in the self-testing market remain focused on acquisitions, mergers, and collaboration to gain higher market share globally. Some key players in the global self-testing market are

PRIMA Lab SA.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

SelfDiagnostics OÜ

OraSure Technologies, Inc

Nectar Lifesciences Limited

Piramal Enterprises

Cardinal Health

Accuquik

Geratherm Medical AG

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Holding GmbH

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

South America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

