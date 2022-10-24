Self-Service Technology Market to Surpass $76.78 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the self-service technology market garnered $33.10 billion in 2021, and it is projected to advance at a rate of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030, to capture $76.78 billion revenue. It is driven by the rising demand for self-service machines, automated devices, remote administration solutions, and wireless connectivity.

In addition, the rising number of visits to retail stores and increasing purchase of goods and services boost the product demand. Hence, the expansion of the retail sector in emerging economies is projected to provide numerous opportunities to the key companies.

ATMs To Dominate Industry

ATMs capture the largest industry share, of over 50%, and their revenue contribution is projected to rise at a substantial rate in the coming years. The growing requirement for cash in spite of the increasing volume of digital transactions proliferates the deployment of ATMs across the world.

Moreover, banks are providing automated teller machines to save operational costs and increase consumer satisfaction. Furthermore, the requirement for liquid money for low-value transactions among customers drives the installation of these machines.

Vending Machines To Experience Swift Demand Growth

Vending machine sales are predicted to rise at a rapid rate in the near future. The demand for vending machines in business hubs and corporate offices is driven by a rising desire to reduce the expenditure on hiring human tellers, lines of customers, and space requirement for setting up a manned booth. Moreover, the number of commercial buildings offering faster services via vending machines is rising.

Retail Sector Holds 34% Share of Industry Revenue

The retail industry has captured the greatest industry share, of over 34%, and it is projected to retain its dominance in the coming years. Retailers are encouraged to utilize the self-service technology led by the emerging need to deliver high-quality services and improved consumer experience.

Increasing Application of Interactive Kiosks

The rising usage of interactive kiosks across retail stores, specialty shops, convenience shops, and supermarkets is projected to fuel the self-service technology demand growth in the near future.

In the same way, self-checkout systems integrated with point-of-sale terminals are being deployed across retail stores. These machines allow customers to bypass the lengthy lines at the cashier counter, scan the barcode of the products, and pay for them directly and digitally at the POS.

APAC Ro Retain Dominance

APAC captures the largest share of self-service technology sales revenue, of 35%, led by the increasing adoption of these systems in the developing countries of the region. Essentially, the deployment of ATMs, vending machines, and self-service kiosks across the region is due to the increasing awareness of this technology among people.

Self-Service Technology Market Report Coverage

By Product

ATMs

Kiosks

Vending Machines

By End User

Retail

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

