Select Group awards over AED 3 billion in construction contracts for newly launched projects

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group has awarded China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) LLC, Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC Group), iBUILD Construction LLC and Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) with construction contracts worth over AED 3 billion, equivalent to over 10 million square feet of development.

Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai

Following a record year in development launches and sales, Dubai-based developer Select Group has successfully awarded construction contracts for each of its recently launched projects to ensure its timely commitment to delivering premium products that surpass stakeholder expectations.

iBUILD Construction LLC has been awarded the responsibility of delivering one of Select Group's most prestigious developments, Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, one of the last available plots on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeriah. iBUILD, a part of Innovo Holding, is renowned for delivering through its management and construction teams iconic projects such as Marsa Al Arab, Coca Cola Arena, Etihad Museum and other landmarks.

Spread over 1.2 million square feet, the Six Senses Residences development comprises Penthouses, Duplex Sky Villas, nine Signature Beachfront Villas, Six Senses Hotel, and Six Senses Place, a 60,000 sq. ft. premium wellness and leisure facility.

With construction well underway, excavation works completed and shoring in progress, the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai project is on track for its scheduled completion in 2024.

Sameh Fam, Managing Director of iBUILD Construction (Innovo Group) stated: "We are excited to work on such iconic project with a key developer Select Group. We are proud to be the main contractor for the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai project and are committed to delivering operational excellence, playing the role in creating a more sustainable community that will have a myriad of positive impacts. It is a privilege to add this landmark development to our portfolio of hospitality projects and we are looking forward to strengthening our cooperation with Select Group."

Rahail Aslam, the CEO and Founder of Select Group, commented: "Ultra-luxurious projects such as Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai bring great minds together. Having sourced the best-in-class partners, such as architects and interior designers, to bring this project to fruition, we're thrilled to be working with iBUILD Construction LLC and look forward to surpassing buyers' and investors' expectations.

With four out of six towers completely sold out during the launch stage, the Peninsula Master Development in Business Bay marked a significant milestone for Select Group in 2022.

The developer has awarded contracts for the individual towers of this waterfront community, with works well underway and the completion of the master community scheduled for 2026.

Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) will be at the forefront of delivering Peninsula Five, The Signature Collection, and the flagship of the development, Jumeirah Living Business Bay, a branded residence design by Killa Design, the mastermind designer behind Museum of the Future.

Early this year, China State Construction Engineering Corporation was awarded the Peninsula One and Peninsula Two developments, while most recently, ECC Group was successful in their bid to lead the development of Peninsula Three.

"After a successful year of sales for the Peninsula project, our key focus pivots to ensuring that we deliver on our promise both from a product perspective and timeline while adhering to our premium standards and applicable policies.

"Based on their track record and the shared commitment to delivering excellence, we are thrilled to partner with Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM), ECC Group and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, as well as sub-consultants and sub-contractors, to bring this landmark development to life," Rahail Aslam said.

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group has delivered over 7,000 homes, more than 20 million sq ft, currently with another 5,000 homes under construction, a combined Gross Development Value of over AED 20 billion.

https://select-group.ae/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981272/Six_Senses_Residences_Dubai.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981270/Select_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Select Group