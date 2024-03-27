SELECT GROUP AND SIX SENSES SET TO LAUNCH SIX SENSES RESIDENCES DUBAI MARINA AND CLAIM THE TITLE OF THE WORLD'S TALLEST RESIDENTIAL TOWER

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, a renowned real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce a monumental milestone in the world of luxury living as it unveils its latest venture with Six Senses – Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina.

Positioned to revolutionise branded residences and dominate the Marina skyline as the tallest residential tower in the world, this groundbreaking project has a distinct emphasis on health and well-being. Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will incorporate a diverse array of health and wellness-centric amenities seamlessly integrated into its design. Plans are afoot for a dedicated longevity centre combining high-tech science and diagnostics with high-touch services.

Following the successful partnership between Six Senses and Select Group to build the award-winning Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, the launch of Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina further solidifies Select Group's commitment to redefining ultra-luxury branded living experiences in highly sought-after destinations.

Situated in a prime location in Dubai Marina, the 122-storey development showcases 251 residences with an array of unit typologies and sizes, ranging from 2, 3 to 4-bedroom residences, 4-bedroom half-floor penthouses, 4-bedroom duplex Sky Mansions, and 5-bedroom triplex Sky Mansions. The residences will enjoy a selection of sweeping panoramas encompassing Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour Beachfront, Emirates Golf Course, Dubai Marina, Blue Waters, and Ain Dubai.

The wellness amenities are spread across four meticulously planned levels, occupying a total area of 61,250 sq.ft. Crowned by a sprawling Skydeck on the 109th floor, a 25-metre lap pool stands as a testament to pioneering design, surpassing records and redefining heights. Each level is uniquely themed to encompass health, well-being, and community living.

The community will be animated through various lounge and gathering areas, a games room, and a cinema, with programming to include a range of talks, workshops, and events. As a natural extension for members, Six Senses Place on the Palm is just a 10-minute boat ride away.

Commenting on the continued partnership, Rahail Aslam, Group CEO at Select Group, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Building upon the award-winning success of Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, and our unwavering dedication to delivering state-of-the-art developments, we are confident that our collaboration with Six Senses will introduce a distinctive value proposition unlike any other to Dubai Marina."

"Having had the opportunity to bring our first project on the Palm into fruition with Select Group, this residential community is the next step in appealing to Dubai's wellness-conscious community," says Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs. "Spearheading the residential wellness market, I am excited about the sheer breadth of wellness offerings layered into the masterplan as we evolve our thinking from places where people would like to stay to places that nurture the way they want to live."

Architecturally led by the world-renowned team at WSP Middle East, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will stand as a prestigious architectural marvel that will set a new global benchmark for residential skyscrapers.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, the development epitomises luxury living, combining innovative design, unparalleled amenities, and breathtaking views to create an extraordinary residential experience in one of the world's most dynamic cities.

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals, including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group's development portfolio comprises over 20 million square feet of award-winning residential, commercial, hospitality and retail developments, delivering over 7,000 homes, with another 5,000 units in the pipeline, a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over AED 20 billion. https://select-group.ae/

About Six Senses:

Six Senses operates 25 hotels and resorts and has signed a further 42 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people's senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment.



Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts, as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

