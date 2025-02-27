Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification, Advancing Sustainability in Polymer Production

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is proud to announce that it has earned the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) for a broad suite of its Selvol™ Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) homopolymers. This significant milestone underscores Sekisui's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable manufacturing practices, ensuring the global availability of more sustainable solutions for its customers.

The ISCC PLUS certification is a globally recognized standard for sustainable and traceable supply chains, focusing on bio-based, recycled, and renewable materials and the path to a circular economy. Selvol PVOH has been certified using a mass-balance approach, ensuring that Selvol PVOH as well as all upstream products and processes are ISCC compliant. Achieving this certification is another step forward for Sekisui's rigorous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives while demonstrating the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable materials in diverse industries.

ISCC PLUS certified Selvol products are now available globally, adding an environmentally-friendly option to its high-performing product line. By integrating renewable and bio-based resources into its production processes, Sekisui is offering its customers a viable alternative for reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to the global circular economy.

Visit Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' sustainability site to see other recent activity related to carbon footprint reduction and efficiency. To view Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' official certificate, visit the ISCC PLUS website. Please reach out to your customer service representative for information on availability and pricing.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/.

