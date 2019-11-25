Sekisui Diagnostics Opens $1.9 Million Bioprocess Innovation Centre

The new Bioprocess Innovation Centre includes 250m 2 of laboratory space and 134m 2 of office space, more than doubling its R&D laboratory space to facilitate Process Transfer and Development.

The new facility includes dedicated and separate microbial fermentation development, protein purification, analysis and molecular biology laboratories.

Sekisui's Biopharma CDMO service offering, BioProduction by Sekisui, is focused on expression and purification from microbial fermentation. Building on over 40 years' experience in this field, the group's expertise lies in the production of enzymes, however its capabilities are also suitable for plasmids, antibody fragments, and other protein production.

"This investment represents our commitment to serve our customers with innovative process development solutions," said Will Stockburn, Sekisui Diagnostics (UK) Ltd.'s General Manager. "Over many years we have built a technical competency in enzyme production process development. The new facility will enable our team to attract more customers as the Biopharma CDMO market grows."

About Sekisui Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics is a global company committed to improving patient's lives by providing innovative medical diagnostics to physicians and laboratories through a global commercial network. Product lines include clinical chemistry and coagulation systems, reagents, rapid test kits, point-of-care systems. The Enzyme business forms part of this group and, in addition to BioProduction by Sekisui, offers a broad portfolio of Diagnostic enzymes and critical raw materials.



www.sekisuidiagnostics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033976/BioProcess.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/412597/sekisui_diagnostics_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.sekisuidiagnostics.com



SOURCE Sekisui Diagnostics