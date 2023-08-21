Segway-Ninebot Exceeds 2 Million Units Shipments - Setting Industry Growth Records, Creating New Travel Trend

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, 2023, Segway-Ninebot announced that its cumulative shipments have exceeded 2 million units of E-moped, setting a new industry record. In just 123 days, Segway-Ninebot reached 2 million units shipped after hitting 1.5 million in March 2023. This surpasses the previous industry record set by the company.

Segway-Ninebot has seen rapid growth in recent years. In 2020, it set a sales record of over 100,000 units in its first year. In 2021, sales reached 420,000 units, nearly triple the previous year. By August 2022, cumulative sales of E-moped in China topped 1 million. In 2022, Segway-Ninebot ranked first in smart short-distance transportation sales in China. Its online 618 promotion festival sales volume across all channels exceeded 10 million USD, increasing 101% year-over-year in 2023.

Behind this growth is Segway-Ninebot's insight into new urban travel ecosystem. In the past three years, Segway-Ninebot has launched over 7 new series with innovations like long battery life, smart driving, and gesture sensing unlock. Through breakthrough R&D, Segway-Ninebot frequently resets industry ceilings. The company has greatly expanded its product portfolio to meet diverse user needs with finer granularity.

As a brand representing youthful passion for life and riding, Segway-Ninebot has opened new possibilities for urban mobility since launching its first model. Today, Segway-Ninebot has a presence in over 100 countries and regions in the world. It has over 11.8 million riders and 12 million registered app users. By connecting with users, Segway-Ninebot has earned recognition, especially among youth.

Reaching 2 million units reflects the choices of 2 million users trusting Segway-Ninebot's quality. Segway-Ninebot prioritizes users and technology, investing in efficient R&D and maintaining strict quality standards. It pursues innovation in core technologies, products, and industry leadership. With this milestone, Segway-Ninebot continues on its "smart, young, high-end" path, upholding quality and steady breakthroughs. It will reward users with better products and more professional services, and constantly create more surprises and joys.

