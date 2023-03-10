SEGPAY PARTNERS WITH INTERNET WATCH FOUNDATION

Payment Processor Joins the Fight to Stop Online Child Sexual Abuse

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today its new partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF). The not-for-profit organization works to find and remove sexual abuse content of children online. As a member of the IWF, Segpay can access the organization's unique set of tools to help Segpay and its merchants keep child sexual abuse material off the internet.

"We strongly believe in the work that the Internet Watch Foundation does each day as it monitors and investigates thousands of weekly reports to keep minors safe," said Cathy Beardsley, Segpay CEO.

Some of the services Segpay will benefit from include IWF's keywords list that helps to filter and block cryptic terms associated with child sexual abuse imagery, and the unique URL list, a comprehensive list of webpages with confirmed images and videos of child sexual abuse which IWF members can use to block access to the criminal content.

While access to the images and videos is disrupted, the IWF works to have the content removed from the internet. Segpay's financial services are also kept safe from criminal material through payment brand and virtual currency alerts issued by the IWF. Payment brand alerts give immediate notice if the IWF ever sees the Segpay brand associated with child sexual abuse images online, anywhere in the world.

"Our work is constant but it's worth the fight, just last year we found and removed more than 255,000 websites containing imagery of children being sexually abused," said Susie Hargreaves OBE, IWF Chief Executive. "We welcome Segpay as a new partner in this fight who can help to disrupt the volumes of child sexual abuse material being shared online."

Segpay joins more than 175 tech companies using IWF's services and feels it is important to support IWF's mission to protect children from online predators. For more information about IWF and the services it provides click here.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit Segpay.com.

About Internet Watch Foundation

The Internet Watch Foundation helps victims of child sexual abuse worldwide by identifying and removing online images and videos of their abuse. We search for child sexual abuse images and videos and offer a place for the public to report them anonymously. We then have them removed. We're a not-for-profit organization and are supported by the global internet industry. For more information, visit www.iwf.org.uk/.

