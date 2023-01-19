SEGPAY FINANCE DIRECTOR APPROVED BY CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND

Maria Murphy, Head of Finance, Authorized to Lead EU Group

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Maria Murphy has received approval by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBOI) to become the company's head of finance in Ireland. Mrs. Murphy oversees day to day operations and works with the global finance management team to ensure all aspects of corporate compliance are secure.

"Maria brings strength and knowledge to our EU team and with this certification she can continue to guide Segpay Ireland to operate both effectively and in line with the regulatory standards," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "We know Maria is one of the best in the business and with the CBOI approval, we add another layer of compliance in making sure our merchants' funds are always secure."

Mrs. Murphy has more than 25 years in the finance sector. Prior to Segpay, she worked as a finance manager and a qualified accountant in leading organizations in fund administration and financial services. Maria is skilled in both corporate and managerial finance, along with regulatory reporting, taxation, and audits. She also has significant people management experience in leading a finance team.

"It is a great honor to guide this team and share my passion for providing top notch financial and strategic support," said Maria Murphy, Segpay Head of Finance in Ireland. "With this approval, our EU team can continue to lead the market in security and compliance."

Maria is a chartered certified accountant (ACCA) and holds a ACCA diploma in International Financial Reporting (DIPFR). She is currently approved by the CBOI for PCF roles: PCF-11 Head of Finance. For more information on Maria Murphy's role with Segpay, the Segpay EU team or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

