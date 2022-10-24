SEGPAY EUROPEAN UNION LEADERSHIP TEAM APPROVED BY CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND

Billie Stevens, Head of Compliance, Authorized to Lead EU Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Billie Stevens has received approval by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBOI) to become the company's head of compliance. After a rigorous interview process, Stevens now operates within three capacities for Segpay: Head of Compliance, Head of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing Compliance and Chief Risk Officer for Segpay Ireland.

"This certification process is time consuming and a real testament to the knowledge and strengths Billie Stevens has in the compliance field," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "With the CBOI approval we can continue to go above and beyond industry compliance standards while making sure our merchants' funds are always secure."

Mr. Stevens is a compliance and risk professional with more than 30-years experience in the financial industry. From the very beginning of his career, he was ensuring correct standings of checks and balances were made as a proof operator. His career progressed through many different facets of compliance including work on regulatory initiatives in London where he obtained his diploma in Investment Compliance. Stevens also held senior level positions in large firms including Bank of America London, Societe Generale and Standard Bank Group. Stevens' great attention to detail and his laser focus are his strengths. He is the perfect match for keeping a watchful eye over Segpay and its EU stakeholders related to risk, regulatory and legislative matters.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this hardworking team and know that my skillset will be an asset if there is ever an attempt to breach Segpay's fortified system," said Billie Stevens, Segpay EU Head of Compliance.

As Segpay continues to grow in Europe and the UK, Stevens plans to continue his certifications. For more information on Billie Stevens role with Segpay, the Segpay EU team or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

