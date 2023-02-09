SEGPAY APPOINTS CEO FOR EUROPEAN UNION HEADQUARTERS

Michael Shea, Heads Segpay EU Team in Dublin

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Michael Shea has been appointed as CEO of its European Union headquarters based in Dublin following approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Segpay Ireland is the company's busiest subsidiary servicing customers throughout the European Union. Mike joins the leadership team after serving as chairman of the company's Irish Board of Directors.

"Mike is an amazing asset to Segpay as he approaches things from a different perspective giving us insights we wouldn't have without him," said group CEO Cathy Beardsley. "His extensive legal knowledge will help Segpay continue to strengthen our compliance profile, meeting and exceeding industry standards."

Mr. Shea brings Segpay decades of experience as a lawyer and general counsel for large, listed international companies such as Hewlett Packard International Bank, Elavon and EVO as well as start-ups and smaller companies. He has also served as a PCF approved non-executive director and chairman of the board for financial services regulated entities and now becomes Segpay Ireland's CEO/COO.

"Segpay has a great service track record and reputation and I'm excited to be part of this amazing team," said Shea. "In their two decades of running a payment system they have never had an interruption of service; this entire team is great to work with and I am excited for the big things that lie ahead."

Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from Stonehill College and a Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School. Mike is also a published author of several books. For more on Mike's role with Segpay or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

Media Contact:

Kerrie Levick

Creaxion® for Segpay

Kerrie@Creaxion.com

SOURCE Segpay