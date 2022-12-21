SeeMetrics Wins ASTORS Best Workforce Management Platform 2022 Award

The award constitutes another recognition of SeeMetrics' automated real-time cybersecurity performance management platform and follows on the heels of the Company's selection as a Cyber Security Awards finalist

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeMetrics, a fast-growing startup that is redefining cyber security performance management, today announced its selection by the prestigious American Security Today for the 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award in the silver category of Best Workforce Management Platform.

"In today's business context where budgets are under pressure and CISOs are expected to prove ROI, the ability to correlate human capital resources with critical risks and gaps is ever more important. SeeMetrics is an excellent example of how CISOs and security leaders can streamline and manage their security programs and workforces in a significantly more efficient and effective way," said Shirley Salzman, CEO and Co-founder of SeeMetrics. "SeeMetrics gives CISOS the metrics they need to continuously measure current tool performance and risks, highlighting the critical areas that need to be prioritized while saving their workforce valuable time and resources. We are honored that ASTORS recognized our work through this prestigious award."

With too many tools at their disposal, cybersecurity workforces face a tangled web of data, analyses, and overlapping cybersecurity products. To derive insights, CISOs and security leaders rely on expensive consultants or static questionnaires that show a time-limited snapshot – not a real-time picture of the complex trends shaping security posture. Most security leaders have difficulty quantifying and communicating the effectiveness of their security programs in a timely manner.

SeeMetrics offers an automated, accurate, actionable Bloomberg-like cybersecurity dashboard that shows security workforce leaders a birds-eye view of overall capabilities. The metrics provided have significant implications on where security leaders allocate human capital, how they adjust budget, and to which critical cybersecurity areas they channel resources. They help security leaders understand how their tools are performing in near-real time, and measure and communicate progress and key trends to other stakeholders.

About SeeMetrics

SeeMetrics is a Gartner-recognized cybersecurity performance management platform that gives security leaders a continuous and real-time understanding of their security stack coverage, utilization, and performance. By replacing manual and cumbersome processes, SeeMetrics allows CISOs to better manage their workforce and set quantifiable, easily trackable and communicable KPIs based on current stack performance. SeeMetrics was founded in 2022 by Shirley Salzman, Mike Admon, and Shay Haluba, whose diverse and complementary experiences have allowed them to bring unique strengths to SeeMetrics. The fast-growing Company is supported by a powerful advisory board that includes former industry-leading CISOs and top security experts from elite government intelligence units.

To learn more, visit www.seemetrics.co

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland SecurityTM', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a TimeTM'.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com , or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

