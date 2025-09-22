Seekapa Introduces an Updated Platform Interface for Smoother Trading

EDEN ISLAND, Seychelles, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekapa has rolled out a refreshed version of its trading platform, giving traders a cleaner and more focused user experience. The update is now live across all devices and reflects Seekapa's ongoing commitment to evolving the platform based on user behavior, market feedback, and internal performance data. The development team focused on simplifying how traders move between instruments, open trades, and interact with visual data in real time.

"We have updated the platform interface to reflect how traders use it daily," said Nick Zander, Seekapa spokesperson. "It is now more organized and easier to interact with. Our team listened to feedback, looked at how people use the tools, and shaped the layout around that. This way, traders can focus more on the market and less on the mechanics."

What Is Different in the New Layout

The platform's left-side asset panel is now more compact, showing instruments with live pricing and percentage change for quick scanning. Traders can add favorites or use the search bar for faster access. The central chart area features quicker time frame switching, indicator access, and a cleaner toolbar that stays out of the way.

On the right, the buy/sell module presents bid and ask clearly, with streamlined volume controls and toggles for stop loss and take profit. A sentiment bar below shows bull and bear percentages in a horizontal layout, making trader positioning easy to read.

"We have made the platform easier to use without stripping down any features," added Zander, "The WebTrader is now more structured, but the focus remains on overall service quality. Traders still have access to hundreds of assets, a tiered account system, and a powerful security structure. It is a complete trading environment, not just a platform update."

About Seekapa

Seekapa is a multi-asset broker offering access to over 600 instruments, including forex, crypto, indices, commodities, and stocks. Regulated by the FSA Seychelles, the company supports traders through its WebTrader and mobile platforms. Seekapa also provides multiple account types, promotional campaigns, and learning resources designed for both new and experienced traders.

https://seekapa.com