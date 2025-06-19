Seek Common Ground, Connect the World, the 6th Qingdao Multinationals Summit Opens Today

QINGDAO, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, 2025, the 6th Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) opened in Qingdao, Shandong province. 570 representatives from 465 multinational companies attended the summit. The representatives from emerging market countries have exceeded 50%.

This summit hosted a series of forums and themed activities around the theme of " Multinationals and China: Connecting the World for Win-Win Cooperation ". The Overseas Fund Investment Cooperation Forum, General Aviation and Low-Altitude Economy Development Forum, "AI+" High-Quality Development Forum, and Silver Economy Forum. During the summit, Shandong Province launched the China-Central Asia Fund, the first national-level strategic fund under the Belt and Road Initiative targeting Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, injecting strong momentum into deepening two-way investment cooperation between China, SCO member states, and countries along the Belt and Road.

At the Qingdao Summit, the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC) under the Ministry of Commerce released its sixth series of reports, titled of "Multinational Corporations in China: Investing in the Future for Win-Win Development." The report points out seven key opportunities for multinational corporations investing in China， such as a stable policy environment and a multidimensional open framework, High-level security guarantees, the convergence of consumption upgrade momentum with a well-established production and supply chain system, investment facilitation and targeted services, new opportunities in the digital economy. These advantages provide substantial scope for multinational corporations to enhance their core competitiveness in China.

Qingdao has showcased to the world China's resolve for opening-up, its business-friendly environment, efficient urban services, and pivotal hub status in the global industrial chain.

The Qingdao Multinationals Summit is an important opportunity for multinational corporations to deepen cooperation with China. The summit serves not only as a platform for exchange but also as a key window for policy communication. China's Ministry of Commerce stated that China will accelerate foreign-funded pilot projects in areas such as cloud computing and biotechnology, expand the Catalogue of Industries Encouraging Foreign Investment, and encourage policies of reinvestment, demonstrating China's policy orientation in attracting foreign investment from "competing for incremental investment" to "improving quality" and "strengthening the chain". To answer the question of "where growth comes from", China aims to empower high-quality development with new quality productive forces.

Contact:

Zijian Liu

2658986795@qq.com