Seegene Unveils HPV Genotyping Solution at EUROGIN 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc., a global leader in total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, presented its high-precision Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening and full genotyping solutions at the European Research Organization on Genital Infection and Neoplasia (EUROGIN) 2025 in Porto, Portugal from March 16-19.

Seegene showcases its flagship HPV diagnostic product lineup and presents its HPV genotyping solution at EUROGIN 2025 in Portugal from March 16-19 (CET).

The company showcased its expertise through an exhibition booth under the theme "Elevating Confidence in HPV Screening" and hosted symposium programs to emphasize accurate identification of high-risk HPV types related to cervical cancer is critical. Seegene's advanced solution enhances diagnostic accuracy, enabling timely and effective detection.

Seegene presented its flagship HPV diagnostic product lineup that are designed to simultaneously detect HPV genotypes responsible for cervical cancer and/or HPV-related cancer. This capability is crucial in identifying high-risk HPV types that are known to cause cervical cancer and detecting other genotypes that are associated with benign tumors.

At the Seegene symposium on March 16, leading clinical experts from Europe discussed strategies for integrating HPV testing into real-world clinical practice. The symposium underscored the critical role of HPV testing in the early detection of cervical cancer. Additionally, the experts highlighted the advantages of self-sampling, a method that enables individuals to collect their own samples. This approach not only streamlines the testing process but also promotes the broader adoption of HPV screening.

"Seegene's HPV testing solutions are designed to deliver accurate diagnostics and reliable testing capabilities in real-world clinical environments," said Daniel Shin, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales & Marketing Officer at Seegene.

Seegene's annual participation in EUROGIN is a testament to its commitment to advancing HPV screening and genotyping for the accurate diagnosis and prevention of cervical cancer. In July 2024, the company also took part in the Asia-Oceania Research Organization on Genital Infection and Neoplasia (AOGIN) 2024 held in Seoul.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. In 2018, the WHO launched the 90-70-90 campaign to eliminate cervical cancer. The targets aim to achieve 90% HPV vaccination coverage among girls by the age of 15; 70% of women screened using high-performance tests by the age of 35 and 45; and treatment for 90% of women identified with pre-cancer and invasive cancer by 2030.

About Seegene

Seegene has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to syndromic real-time PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube with quantitative information.

