Seegene introduces a High-throughput 8-plex Test for Flu A, Flu B, RSV and COVID-19 with dual internal controls

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene, Inc. introduced a single tube real-time RT-PCR assay, Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, which simultaneously detects and differentiates Flu A, Flu B, RSV A/B, and three different target genes of COVID-19 (S gene, RdRP gene and N gene).

Given the similarity in terms of symptoms between seasonal flu and SARS-CoV-2, multiplexing capability will be a critical consideration to accommodate high volume testing necessary for effective disease control in preparation for flu season during COVID-19 pandemic.

Seegene's assay incorporates its proprietary high multiplex chemistry technologies, maximizing sensitivity and specificity during PCR amplification and detection of multiple targets. Combined with its unique task target automated system and interpretation software solution, Seegene offers unparalleled capacity at the most competitive pricing available on the market.

The assay also includes dual targets for internal control (exogenous and endogenous, respectively) run in the same reaction tube, which allow verification of the whole test process as well as proper sampling.

"In preparation to the flu season during COVID-19 pandemic, differential diagnosis on common flu and COVID-19 will become important to allow different courses of action in treatment and quarantine. Our multiplex assay will be a powerful tool for labs to maintain the same high throughput and cost as testing COVID 19 alone, in comparison to running 4 different tests," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene.

Over 60 million tests of COVID-19 were performed with Seegene's COVID-19 assay globally so far. Seegene is currently manufacturing 20 million tests a month, and it is ready to ramp up its production capacity by 2-3 times as required. At the same time, it continues its effort in expanding the applicable platforms to help laboratories choose the best-fit solution for additional test capacity.

The assay is currently validated with a wide range of extraction systems (Seegene STARlet, Seegene NIMBUS, Microlab STARlet IVD, Microlab NIMBUS, Seeprep32, KingFisher Flex, MagNA Pure 96, NucliSENS EasyMag, GeneAll Ribospin vRD Viral RNA/DNA Extraction Kit, QIAamp DSP Viral RNA Mini kit) and plans to expand further upon market demand. For PCR instruments, Bio-Rad CFX96 systems can be used.

Seegene also offers a comprehensive syndromic product portfolio on the same automated solution, including its well-established syndromic respiratory virus/bacteria panels which simultaneously detect 26 different targets.

About Seegene

Seegene (KQ : 096530) is a global pioneer in symptom-based in vitro molecular diagnostics focusing on advancing science to develop multiplex molecular technologies and to manufacture multiplex in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents. Seegene's core enabling power is the passion for wide spreading of multiplex molecular diagnostics to improve the quality of life and health of people. Using its innovative proprietary technologies, Seegene has been making considerable contributions to giving the most economic and clinic-friendly molecular diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.seegene.com or contact info@seegenetech.com.

