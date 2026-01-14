Seef Properties Enhances Asset Management and Operational Development with Yardi's Real Estate Cloud Technology

Bahrain's leading real estate developer drives innovation by embracing proptech and digital transformation as core pillars of its operational strategy

MANAMA, Bahrain, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seef Properties, a leading integrated real estate development and asset management company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, showcases ongoing growth and expansion with Yardi's unified real estate platform in latest client success story. This forms part of Seef Properties' digital transformation, focused on optimising operational efficiency and modernising real estate asset management, resulting in tangible improvements in service quality for tenants and visitors across its various projects.

Yardi's cloud-based software has helped standardise operational procedures, improve data integration, and enhance the efficiency of real estate portfolio management. It has also enhanced user experience across the mixed-use assets managed by Seef Properties. In addition, it has accelerated responses to tenant requests, enhanced operational transparency, and improved reporting quality and data accuracy. These improvements support informed decision-making at various levels.

Aligned with its development strategy, Seef Properties is expanding platform adoption, and introducing new features and workflows tied to the system. This approach ensures greater scalability and alignment with current and future business requirements. Furthermore, it improves readiness for expansion and advances the strategic vision, which is driven by digital innovation to enhance efficiency and operational performance.

Mr Mohammed Baqi, Chief Financial Officer at Seef Properties, said, "The innovative deployment of the Yardi platform follows the impressive results from our first year of implementation. We have unified operational and financial data into a single system, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making, enhancing the tenant experience, and improving service quality across the company's projects. We firmly believe that digital transformation is an ongoing journey, and we are already seeing its benefits in improved efficiency and more advanced ways of working.

"We are keen to collaborate with leading technology partners, creating a future-ready, innovative operating ecosystem. This strategy empowers our medium- and long-term expansion and aligns us with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, which focuses on accelerating digital transformation, enhancing the efficiency of economic sectors, and supporting sustainable business growth," added Baqi.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Seef Properties in developing and expanding the use of our technology solutions, supporting the transition of its real estate operations towards a more integrated digital environment," said Said Haider, senior director at Yardi. "We look forward to building on the progress achieved during the operational phase, further enhancing data integration across departments and improving process efficiency in line with growth plans, and long-term sustainability in the real estate market."

About Seef Properties

Seef Properties is a leading Bahraini real estate development and asset management company with a diversified portfolio spanning retail, hospitality, entertainment, and mixed-use assets. The company is known for delivering high-quality destinations that contribute to Bahrain's economic development and enhance community experiences. For more information, visit seef.com.bh.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

