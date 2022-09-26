Seed-X Announces Sale of its Revolutionary GeNeeTM Technology to Organic Seed Company De Bolster

De Bolster will use the world's first AI-powered scanning solution to improve the germinability & Usable Plant rate and recover non-sellable seeds

MAGSHIMIM, Israel, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Bolster, the leading organic seed breeding company, has announced the purchase of Seed-X's breakthrough GeNeeTM technology.

De Bolster champions sustainable solutions for organic farmers and is harnessing the power of GeNeeTM Technology to improve the usable plant rate of its tomato, pepper and cucumber seeds.

GeNeeTM technology is the world's first seed scanning solution that uses computer vision and artificial intelligence, rather than mechanical sifting processes. By disrupting conventional seed processing, it sets a new standard in seed lot quality.

Its non-destructive, seed-by-seed classification, based on image analysis, predicts germination and other unaddressed quality attributes. It promotes seed waste reduction, and increases usable seed quantities.

As a result, seed suppliers can restore the market value of otherwise unsellable batches.

With traditional separation procedures, an average of 10%-15% seed lots fail to meet the target quality. That figure can drop to only just 5% with GeNeeTM Sorter.

De Bolster has bought the GeNee™ technology ready-embedded in a sorting machine built by German-based company Petkus Technologie GmbH in partnership with Seed-X.

De Bolster will use the Petkus OS-P machine to map the size, color and other attributes of germinated seeds, allowing it to improve the performance of its current seed processing line and strengthen its production capabilities,

It will provide customers with organic, highly-germinating and vigorous seeds produced in a sustainable, more cost-efficient manner.

Sarel Ashkenazi, CEO and Founder of Seed-X Technologies, said: "I believe our breakthrough technology is a perfect fit with De Bolster's commitment to sustainability and supporting organic farming. De Bolster already provides growers with high quality seed of the best varieties.

By purchasing our GeNeeTM technology they will be able to upgrade their seed lots, streamline production, and execute more efficient seed production planning. They will also save on storage and operational expenses."

Frank Vosselman owner of the family firm De Bolster, said: "After a period of testing we are really excited to start working with Seed-x. Especially for our high tech" organic greenhouse customers we see that quality is key. With Seed-x we are able to bring the usable plants to a higher level. "

About Seed-X

Seed-X is an AI-driven Agri-Food Tech software company revolutionizing seed quality and food safety across the entire seed and grain value chain for the benefit of seed and food companies. Seed-X's proprietary technology, combining computer vision and deep learning analysis capabilities, facilitates a more sustainable & secure food future by addressing new quality attributes at the single seed level and introducing innovative quality control and segmentation capabilities.

About De Bolster

With a great passion for organic farming, De Bolster is specialized in breeding and propagation of organic seeds producing over 390 varieties of vegetables, herbs and flowers, all certified organic and GMO-free. As an innovative breeder, De Bolster is the market leader in orange winter squash for the fresh market in North-West Europe developing a broad range of organic varieties in tomatoes, pepper, beans and summer squash.

