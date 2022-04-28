Seed Treatment Market size worth $ 11.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Seed Treatment Market is predicted to rise in response to the rising demand for high yield producing seeds among farmers, economic expansion across various regions, and increased demand for food grains.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Seed Treatment Market" By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Non-chemical Seed Treatment), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Crop Type (Soybean, Wheat), By Application (Seed Dressing, Seed Coating), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Seed Treatment Market size was valued at USD 7.77 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.45 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.68 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Seed Treatment Market Overview

In terms of seed coating and achieving crop efficiency at the early seedling stage, the Seed Treatment Market has seen great progress in terms of product development. Seed treatment products not only protect seeds but also act as seed enhancers, increasing crop production. The primary goal of the early seed treatment was to prevent certain soil illnesses that hampered seed performance. In addition, seed treatments with a combination of insecticides, fungicides, and inoculants now have a broad spectrum of protection against insects, diseases, and nematodes, thanks to advances with diverse formulations and active components. Seed treatment plays a vital role in protecting the seeds and seedlings from seed and soil-borne illnesses and insect pests impacting crop emergence and growth.

Successful extension techniques, such as making appropriate chemical pesticides/bio-pesticides and equipment available to farmers and teaching them on seed treatment, post-treatment seed care, and planting materials, are necessary for farmer acceptance of this approach. Seed treatment is advantageous to both the seeds and the soil. It can the ability to suppress soil insects while also providing much-needed nutrients and beneficial microbes that promote plant growth.

Due to a rise in regulatory difficulties connected to fumigation and foliar pesticide application, farmers are increasingly considering seed treatment as a way to protect their investments in high-quality seeds. Furthermore, because of increased demand for high-quality seeds with desirable agronomic features, seed prices are likely to rise.

Seed treatment treatments provide initial protection for genetically modified seeds. The seed part of overall operating expenditures for maize has climbed from roughly 28 percent to 32 percent in the last seven years. Despite a 2% decrease in maize operating expenses between 2015 and 2016, the seed cost share of corn grew by 2%. Smuts and seedling-blight diseases in wheat, barley, oats, and other crops are managed by seed treatment fungicides, which help to destroy the infections inside the seed during germination, as per the National Association of State Agriculture Departments.

Key Developments

· March 2019, Routine Start, Bayer CropScience's first dry rice seed treatment, was launched in the Chinese market and is effective against rice blast and rice bakanae disease.

· August 2018, Bayer AG sold a variety of businesses and assets to BASF SE (Germany). Crop protection, biotech, and digital farming activities would all benefit from this transaction.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Bayer, Syngenta, DOW Agrosciences, Monsanto, Arysta Lifescience, BASF, Nufarm, Dupont, FMC, Sumitomo Chemical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Seed Treatment Market On the basis of Type, Function, Crop Type, Application, and Geography.

Seed Treatment Market, By Type

Chemical Seed Treatment



Non-chemical Seed Treatment

Seed Treatment Market, By Function

Seed Protection



Seed Enhancement



Others

Seed Treatment Market, By Crop Type

Soybean



Corn/Maize



Wheat



Rice



Cotton



Others

Seed Treatment Market, By Application

Seed Dressing



Seed Coating



Seed Pelleting



Others

Seed Treatment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

