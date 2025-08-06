Seed Technologies Market worth $14.50 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The seed technologies market is projected to reach USD 14.50 billion by 2030 from USD 9.35 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The seed technologies market is driven by the rising adoption of high-value hybrid and genetically modified seeds, increasing the need for early-stage crop protection. Regulatory restrictions on foliar pesticide use and a global shift toward sustainable agriculture are further promoting seed applied solutions. Technological advancements in formulations and growing integration with precision farming systems enhance treatment efficiency. Additionally, increasing awareness among farmers and supportive government initiatives, particularly in emerging markets, are contributing to the steady industrial growth.

By function, the biological seed protection segment holds a significant share in the global seed technologies market

Biological seed protection holds a significant share in the function segment of the seed technologies market, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and environment-friendly crop protection solutions. Biological agents such as beneficial microbes, fungi, and bacteria are increasingly being used to protect seeds and seedlings from soil-borne pathogens and early-season pests while promoting plant health and resilience. Farmers and seed companies are adopting biological seed treatments as part of integrated pest management strategies, supported by growing regulatory pressure to reduce synthetic chemical use and residue levels.

These products offer multiple modes of action, including pathogen suppression, induced systemic resistance, and nutrient solubilization, making them a versatile alternative or complement to chemical treatments. The strong emphasis on regenerative agriculture, organic farming, and soil health has further accelerated the adoption of biological seed protection. With continuous innovation and increased regulatory approvals, biologicals are becoming a mainstream component in the seed treatment portfolio of leading agribusinesses and input providers.

By crop type, the oilseeds segment holds a significant share in the seed technologies market

Oilseeds hold a significant share in the crop type segment of the seed treatment market due to their high economic value and sensitivity to early-stage pest and disease pressures. Crops such as soybean, canola, and sunflower are widely cultivated and often require protection from soil-borne pathogens and insect pests to ensure optimal yield. The rising adoption of high-quality hybrid and genetically modified oilseed varieties has further increased the need for effective seed treatment solutions. Additionally, advancements in treatment technologies and increased focus on sustainable agriculture have strengthened the use of chemical and biological seed treatments in oilseed crops.

By region, North America holds the largest share in the seed technologies market

North America holds the largest share in the global seed technologies market, driven by the extensive adoption of genetically modified and high-value hybrid seeds, particularly in corn, soybean, and canola. Farmers safeguard their investments in seeds through early-stage protection against pests and diseases, making seed treatments a crucial aspect of crop production. The region also benefits from a robust agricultural infrastructure and a high level of awareness regarding advanced crop protection practices.

Regulatory restrictions on foliar pesticide use in the US and Canada have further supported the shift toward more targeted seed treatments. The growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices has led to the increased use of biological seed treatments, particularly in response to soil health concerns and consumer preference for residue-free crops. Research institutions and industry players investing in next-generation seed applied technologies support these trends.

Moreover, the strong presence of global seed treatment companies and continuous advancements in formulation and application technologies have reinforced North America's leadership in the market. Integration of seed treatments into precision farming systems and widespread adoption of conservation tillage practices have further expanded their use. As a result, North America continues to drive innovation and set the pace for seed applied technologies adoption worldwide.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Corteva (US), Croda (UK), FMC (US), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta (US), Germains Seed (UK), and Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan).

Agricultural Microbials Market by Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type (Biocontrol, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2029

