Seed Coating Market worth $3.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seed Coating Market is valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2023, showcases a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 3.1 billion by 2028, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Notably, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 2022, the prevalence of seed coating is predominantly prominent in developed nations, boasting adoption rates spanning from 50% to 70%. This prevalence can be attributed to an array of influential factors, notably including the soaring costs of labor and land, the imperative demand for high-quality agricultural output, and the escalating accessibility of advanced seed-coating technologies. The trajectory of seed coating adoption seems poised for continued ascent in the forthcoming years, propelled by an increasing farmer cognizance of its myriad benefits. Seed coating, a transformative agri-tech innovation, boasts the capacity to significantly enhance seed germination, foster seedling vigor, and augment crop yields. Remarkably, this technology simultaneously serves as an instrumental player in reducing the dependence on pesticides and herbicides, aligning with the contemporary sustainable agriculture ethos.

The liquid seed coating segment is poised for remarkable growth with the highest projected CAGR in the upcoming forecast period.

Liquid seed coatings find application across a diverse spectrum of seeds, including but not limited to corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, various vegetables, and a myriad of flowers. Their significance in modern agriculture cannot be overstated, as they serve as indispensable tools for farmers and growers alike, contributing to the enhancement of seed quality, amplified crop yields, and cost reduction.

In this context, Croda International Plc stands out with its pioneering FS formulations, a category of seed treatment that is rapidly gaining traction in the market. These formulations are garnering increased attention due to their concentrated nature, water-based composition, and the enhanced safety they offer during application in comparison to other alternatives. FS formulations are crafted through the modification of suspension concentrates (SC) by incorporating supplementary additives that facilitate the binding of the active ingredient to the seed surface. Furthermore, the inclusion of colorants in these formulations serves as a clear indicator that the seed has undergone treatment, adding to their overall appeal and user-friendliness.

The cereal and grains segment within the seed coating market emerged as a pivotal force in 2022, steering the market's momentum.

Notably, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), there has been a notable upsurge in the global area dedicated to cereal cultivation in recent years. The recorded increase in harvested cereal area, escalating from 7.30 billion hectares in 2021 to 7.39 billion hectares in 2022, foretells an expanded usage of seed coatings. This surge in cereal cultivation and subsequent seed utilization is inherently tied to the instrumental role that seed coatings play in empowering farmers to achieve higher yields, a critical factor in addressing the mounting global demand for food. FAO's observation underscores the escalating adoption of seed coatings, acknowledging the manifold benefits it offers to farmers, including the improvement of seed germination, protection against pests and diseases, and consequential yield augmentation.

Seed coatings have emerged as a standard agricultural practice among arable growers, facilitating enhanced crop establishment and safeguarding yield potential. Noteworthy innovations in this domain include Bayer's Peridiam Active 109, a seed coating designed to elevate the quality of cereal seeds by endowing them with crucial trace elements like molybdenum, zinc, and manganese. This formulation not only diminishes dust emissions but also prioritizes operator safety, resulting in superior seed quality.

Furthermore, Syngenta's offering, the CruiserMaxx Vibrance Cereals seed treatment, stands out as a dual-action insecticide and fungicide blend, offering protection to wheat and barley seeds, young seedlings, and roots against a diverse spectrum of seedborne and soilborne diseases and insects. Renowned for its precision in administering uniform doses of active ingredients on each seed, this treatment ensures reliable coverage and consistent protection against early-season pests.

France is poised to maintain its dominant position within the European seed coating market throughout the forecast period.

The escalating demand for seed coating in France is anticipated to persist in the upcoming years, largely fueled by farmers' pursuit of amplified yields and a decreased reliance on chemical pesticides. This agricultural practice in France is prominently applied to maize, soybeans, and wheat, extending to a diverse array of other crops, including sugar beets, rapeseed, and sunflowers. Its primary objectives encompass improving seed germination, shielding seeds from pests and diseases, and ultimately bolstering crop yields.

In 2020, AgriCoat, a French company, introduced a groundbreaking seed coating innovation named AgriCoat Protect. This product, engineered to safeguard seeds from pests and diseases, has demonstrated remarkable efficacy against various pests such as aphids, thrips, and whiteflies, further enhancing its value within the agricultural landscape.

Noteworthy is the French government's proactive support for seed-coating technology. The launch of the Seed Coating Program in 2022 underscores their commitment to assisting farmers in adopting seed coating practices by offering financial incentives to those investing in such technologies.

Key Players:

Prominent industry players, including BASF SE (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Croda International Plc (UK), Clariant (Switzerland), DSM (Netherlands), and Sensient Colors LLC (US), wield substantial influence in the seed coating market. These entities boast robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across pivotal regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific, ensuring a widespread presence and accessibility of their products.

