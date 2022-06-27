SEDNA continues supply chain expansion with acquisition of AI solution Shelly

- SEDNA will bring the value of its smart email platform to users across the $8.6 trillion global logistics and freight forwarding industry



- Complementing SEDNA's expanding portfolio of smart features and integrations, Shelly will enable customers to further automate and streamline business processes–optimizing workflows and saving SEDNA customers even more time

- Acquisition makes SEDNA the only smart email platform with a native automation solution built directly into its core

LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart email platform, SEDNA, is today announcing the acquisition of email automation solution, Shelly.

The move forms part of SEDNA's strategy to continue its expansion into the $8.6 trillion global logistics and freight forwarding space, and further cement its position as the number one communication solution for supply chain organizations. Logistics customers such as Quarterback Truck Brokerage and Jaguar are already benefiting from the operational efficiencies SEDNA brings.

With global markets facing a myriad of challenges relating to Covid-19 and other ongoing supply chain issues, the need to find smarter, more automated ways to conduct business has never been more important.

By entering the automation space with Shelly, SEDNA is making a deep commitment to its core value of saving users time and making complex work simple. The acquisition will help customers understand what is in their inbox, where time is being spent, and how they can automate the highest volume, most repetitive tasks–improving customer satisfaction, staff productivity and business profitability.

As the only smart email platform with a native automation solution built directly into its core, SEDNA can now offer customers a huge array of email automation services directly from the platform. Customers will also have access to an experienced team of automation experts who understand the unique challenges facing each business, and build custom solutions that will drive long term efficiencies and gains.

When combined with SEDNA's powerful team inbox platform, teams will dramatically reduce overall email volume and time spent manually processing data, while increasing collaboration and gaining vital insights that provide a better macro view of the overall business–leading to smarter decision making throughout the organization.

Bill Dobie, Founder and CEO of SEDNA, commented: "At SEDNA, we're committed to bringing greater simplicity, speed and security to business-critical transactions across the supply chain. We have a strong track record of helping organizations within the shipping and commodity industries to escape the noise and confusion of traditional email systems–giving our customers hours back every day to focus on the work that really matters. I'm excited to welcome Shelly into the SEDNA family as we continue expanding our reach into the supply chain and help more organizations realize the potential of SEDNA to transform their business."

Warren Kucker, Co-Founder and CEO of Shelly, added: "We've witnessed how the proliferation of cross-country collaboration between suppliers and customers has made email the core operating system for the supply chain. At Shelly, we saw that data extraction from the inbox was key to the success of high-performing logistics teams–something that was missing from traditional email systems. We're excited about the potential of automation to bolster SEDNA's hyper-intelligent platform and transform the future of global commerce."

About SEDNA

SEDNA is a smart email platform that helps enterprises in the supply chain and beyond to escape the noise and confusion of traditional email systems.

In an increasingly complex and fragmented world of work, we provide high-performance teams with the tools they need to communicate with confidence and execute tasks with speed and precision–so they can stay focused on what matters most to them.

Visit www.sedna.com to learn more.

About Shelly

Shelly is an advanced email automation platform that utilizes artificial intelligence, pattern matching, and natural language processing to build workflows that reduce manual activities inside of your inbox. By connecting directly with email systems, Shelly can read text and attachment data, extracting meaningful content that can trigger actions and send data to other systems. Our expert team works with organizations to design and implement bespoke automations for business processes–streamlining workflows, improving efficiency and supporting better decision making.

