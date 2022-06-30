SecurityGen wins "Best New Market Entrant" award at 2022 Carrier Community Global Awards

SecurityGen was one of four vendors shortlisted for the category by an international panel of judges made up of industry analysts, consultants, and senior executives. The Carrier Community Global Awards are arranged by Carrier Community , a global telecom industry branding and networking club for wholesale service providers and eco-system partners.

The latest award was collected by Paolo Emiliani, co-founder and global head of operations at SecurityGen, who said, "Winning an award is always hugely gratifying. It's recognition of the hard work, dedication and effort that the entire team at SecurityGen invests in our technology and our work with customers. I'm honoured and tremendously proud to collect this award on behalf of my colleagues."

The CC Global Award is the third telecoms industry award that SecurityGen has won in recent weeks for its ACE platform. In May, SecurityGen took home the award for vendor innovation at the Telecoms World Middle East Awards. Before that, also in May, it earned second place in the ROCCO Research Vendor Innovators Awards.

Emiliani continued, "The manual methods that telecom operators have until now relied upon to assess the security of their networks and systems are no longer fit for purpose with today's increasingly complex mobile networks. What's needed instead is frequent automated inspection and testing that views the network as a whole rather than as separate components: and which is supported by the latest field research and continually updated threat databases. The SecurityGen ACE platform fulfils this pressing need among operators."



Earlier in the week, as part of this year's Carrier Community Enterprise Summit, Emiliani took part in a discussion panel entitled "Enterprise 5G and Cybersecurity at the Forefront", alongside senior executives from Deutsche Telekom, Cambridge Management Consulting, AvidThink and Cato Networks.

"Debating the latest issues and new ideas for mobile operators and enterprises around 5G was an enlightening, positive experience," he explained. "Private 5G networks will significantly change how business and industry harness high-speed mobile technology by enabling new mission-critical use cases across a range of different sectors."

Emiliani continued, "As a cybersecurity company, SecurityGen is prepared for this change and to support the wave of innovation that private 5G will enable with an advanced level of security across the entire mobile network. Both operators and enterprises should be aware that the parameter for measuring private 5G's success is not only performance - it's performance and security as well."

SecurityGen was founded in early 2022 by four telecom security veterans. Its centrepiece solution is the ACE platform, a true telecoms industry first: the first completely automated breach and attack simulation platform that is purpose-built for securing mobile networks.

ACE assesses and improves the security of mobile operators by continuously testing the strength of their network defences against simulated attacks and techniques. It identifies and reports potential gaps and vulnerabilities within the operator's network, and then carries out simulations of real-world attacks on these vulnerabilities to assess their seriousness and the potential damage that an actual attack could cause.

