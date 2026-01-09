Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group focuses on Middle East growth strategy with participation at Intersec Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group has announced its participation at Intersec Dubai 2026, the world's leading international trade event for safety, security, and fire protection. The participation marks a significant milestone in Godrej's long-standing engagement with the Middle East, a region it has served for over seven decades through a trusted partnership with Zayani & Co. LLC.

The Middle East continues to witness rapid urbanisation, supported by sustained infrastructure investments, large-scale commercial developments, premium residential projects, smart cities, and hospitality-led growth. This momentum is further strengthened by a steady influx of expatriates and population growth, driving higher asset ownership and increased focus on secure living and working environments. In parallel, evolving safety regulations and compliance requirements across the region are accelerating demand for globally certified, high-quality security solutions.

Aligned with these market dynamics, the Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning high-security safes and lockers, smart and connected security solutions, and integrated systems designed for modern urban, commercial, and high-value residential environments. Dubai's position as a regional gateway continues to play a critical role in enabling partnerships and access to broader Middle East markets.

Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Security Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, "The Middle East is undergoing a transformative phase, and security is at the heart of this evolution. At Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group, we are not just responding to demand, we are shaping it with globally certified, technology-driven solutions that deliver trust, innovation, and sustainability. Intersec Dubai 2026 is an opportunity for us to showcase how we empower discerning customers with cutting-edge systems that seamlessly integrate into smart cities, premium residences, and high-value commercial spaces."

The Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group is supported by certifications from leading international test houses including ECBS, CNPP, VdS, LPCB, and UL, reinforcing its credibility in markets where performance, reliability, and compliance are critical decision drivers. Sustainability remains integral to the business, with EPD-verified high-security safes aligned to global environmental standards.

At Intersec Dubai 2026, the business will engage with regional and global stakeholders to showcase its innovations and outline its long-term growth vision for the Middle East.

Booth S1 – G43 | 12–14 January | Dubai World Trade Centre

