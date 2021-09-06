Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market Size to Reach USD 6436.2 Million by 2027 at CAGR 6.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market is Segmented by Type (Log and Event Management, Firewall Security Management, Patch Management, Others), by Application (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Energy and Utility, Retail and Hospitality, Education and Academia, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Computer Security Category.

The global Security Information and Event Management market size is projected to reach USD 6436.2 Million by 2027, from USD 3938.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Security Information and Event Management market are:

The important factors driving demand for the market are the necessity for continuous monitoring and incident response, adherence to regulatory requirements, getting and maintaining certifications, and managing and keeping logs.

The rise in Concerns Over IT Security is expected to boost the Security Information and Event Management market. SIEM provides threat, log, and event management at a low cost and in a consolidated system, making it easier to handle numerous security solutions while maintaining high productivity.

Globally, the SIEM market is further being driven by increased attention to comprehensive IT governance rules and compliance with the regulatory environment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET

Increasing need for security solutions that help organizations recognize potential security threats and vulnerabilities is expected to drive the Security Information and Event Management market. Organizations require the level of visibility required to manage network hazards from outside the traditional network perimeter, as remote workforces, SaaS apps, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies have grown in popularity. SIEM systems monitor all network activity across all users, devices, and apps, allowing for greater visibility throughout the whole infrastructure and the detection of threats regardless of where digital assets and services are accessed.

Furthermore, when a security issue happens, SIEM systems are suitable for performing digital forensic investigations. SIEM systems enable businesses to collect and analyze log data from all of their digital assets in one central location. This enables them to reproduce previous occurrences or evaluate new ones in order to examine suspicious activity and improve security systems.

Increased attention to comprehensive IT governance policies and compliance with the regulatory framework is expected to drive the SIEM market during the forecast period. SIEM solutions are a popular choice for businesses that must comply with a variety of regulations. SIEM is a powerful tool for gathering and verifying compliance data across the whole corporate infrastructure since it allows automated data collection and analysis. SIEM solutions may create real-time compliance reports for PCI-DSS, GDPR, HIPPA, SOX, and other compliance requirements, easing security management and detecting any violations early.

SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on application, the retail SIEM market is predicted to develop the fastest, owing to increased concerns about the security of e-commerce data and in-store financial and personal information about customers; BFSI is also one of the top SIEM users, followed by the IT & telecom vertical.

Based on the region, North America is expedited to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Several companies across verticals in North America are looking to enhance their breach detection and monitoring capabilities by deploying SIEM solutions. Companies that are focusing on security and compliance reporting requirements are rapidly adopting SIEM technology. Larger companies that follow a conservative approach in adopting technology are also deploying SIEM solutions.

Major Players in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Industry

IBM

Hewlett Packard

McAfee

LogRhythm

Splunk

AlienVault

BlackStratus

EventTracker

Dell Technologies

Fortinet

Micro Focus

SolarWinds

Symantec

Tenable Network Security

TIBCO Software

Trustwave

ZOHO Corp

