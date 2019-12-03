Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Security Automation and Orchestration (SAO) Platforms, 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings.

Security and risk management professionals are increasingly facing challenges in keeping pace with the growing complexities and frequency of cyber-attacks in their complex technology environment with the presence of multiple individual technologies from various vendors. The traditional approach of manual Security Operations Center (SOC) processes and utilization of spreadsheets, emails, and other tools for investigation and collaborations by security teams are no longer effective. Thereby, Security Automation and Orchestration tools are increasingly finding acceptance amongst large enterprise organization to improve effectiveness, speed, and agility of their threat response processes in security operations.

Security Automation and Orchestration (SAO) enables organizations to integrate their existing security tools and technologies in automating repetitive tasks to improve its threat response processes in quickly responding to security alerts. Security orchestration tool with contextual data gathering, workflow analysis, and security intelligence capability can recommend an appropriate course of action to a security analyst or automatically execute preventive measures boosting the organization's SOC performance. Security Automation and Orchestration platform connect systems, processes, and technologies enabling organizations to leverage automation to transform its complex processes into seamless and automated workflows.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market Outlook research include detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation with the proprietary SPARK Matrix analysis. SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading SAO (or SOAR) vendors with a global impact. The positioning is based on the vendors' performance in various performance parameters on the categories of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms SPARK Matrix include analysis of the leading vendors, including Ayehu Software, Cyberbit, CyberSponse, Demisto (Palo Alto Networks), DFLabs, Exabeam, FireEye, IBM, ServiceNow, Siemplify, Splunk Phantom, Swimlane, and others.

Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market Outlook research provide strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing SAO software and solutions. The research includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides comprehensive vendor evaluation and competition analysis and vendor ranking in the form of Quadrant's proprietary SPARK Matrix Analysis.

Research Contents

Executive Overview

Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market Overview

Key Research Findings.

Market Background, Key Market Trends, and Market Drivers

Market Adoption and Deployment Trends

Regional Market Trends and Forecasts

Industry Trends and Forecasts

SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market

Competition Analysis

Competitive Factors and Technology Differentiators

Leading Vendor Profiles and Analysis

SPARK Matrix of Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market

Research Methodologies

Security Automation and Orchestration Platforms Market Outlook is a part of Quadrant's Security and Risk Management practice.

