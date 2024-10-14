Security and Vulnerability Management Market worth $24.04 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

250 – Tables

50 – Figures

300 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Component, Software, Services, Type, Target, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, And Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Security and vulnerability management Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Tenable (US), Cisco (US), DXC Technology (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Qualys (US), ManageEngine (US), RSI Security (US), Fortra (US), Ivanti (US), Tanium (US), Invicti (US), Outpost24 (Sweden), Skybox Security (US), Vulcan Cyber (Israel), SecPod (India), Balbix (US), Intruder (UK), Brinqa (US), Holm Security (Sweden), Nucleus Security (US), and NopSec (US)

High financial losses due to security breaches and the growing demand for real-time monitoring and continuous vulnerability assessment drive the Security and Vulnerability Management Market. Organizations are thus striving to minimize these financial risks and they demand for robust security and vulnerability management solutions to strengthen their security posture.

Based on the offerings, the solutions segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

According to PT Security, 98% of web applications are vulnerable to attacks resulting in malware, redirection to malicious websites, and more. This rising complexity of such cyber risks has spurred the demand for comprehensive security and vulnerability management solutions. The shift to cloud computing and remote work has amplified the demand for adaptive security tools, with AI-driven analytics and automation strengthening their role in security and vulnerability management. Furthermore, providers such as Microsoft, IBM, Qualys, Tenable, Rapid7, and CrowdStrike offering advanced security and vulnerability management solutions also contribute to position solutions as the largest market segment during the forecast period.

By the organization size segment, the SME segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SME segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market due to increasing digital transformation, which exposes these businesses to heightened cyber threats. Most SMEs lack the resources and expertise of larger organizations, thus becoming vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Growing regulatory compliance requirements and the affordability of effective security solutions drive SMEs to invest in robust protection measures. As awareness about security risks grows, SMEs focus more on security investments, fueling rapid growth in this market segment.

By region, North America accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the most significant Security and Vulnerability Management Market, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure and the increasing frequency of cyber threats. Cybersecurity technologies have a high adoption rate in the region, and many established vendors make it relatively easier for organizations to implement integrated security measures. Strict regulatory frameworks also make companies have stringent vulnerability management practices to comply with the regulatory requirements and strengthen their security posture. The rapid growth of cloud computing, IoT, and digital transformation agendas further propels the demand for advanced solutions, amplifying North America's stronghold in this market.

Top Key Companies in Security and Vulnerability Management Market:

Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Tenable (US), Cisco (US), DXC Technology (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Qualys (US), ManageEngine (US), RSI Security (US), Fortra (US), Ivanti (US), Tanium (US), Invicti (US), Outpost24 (Sweden), Skybox Security (US), Vulcan Cyber (Israel), SecPod (India), Balbix (US), Intruder (UK), Brinqa (US), Holm Security (Sweden), Nucleus Security (US), and NopSec (US) are the key players in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market.

