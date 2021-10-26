Security Analytics Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 12130 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Analytics Market By Type - Web Security Analytics, Network Security Analytics, Endpoint Security Analytics, Application Security Analytics, Others, By Application - Government & Defense, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Education, Transportation. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global Security Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 12130 million by 2026, from USD 4326 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the security analytics market are

The security analytics market is predicted to rise due to factors such as demand for pattern discovery, prioritizing network-based risks with actionable intelligence to avoid data losses, and increased attention on regulatory compliance.

Furthermore, the security analytics market is being driven by rising cyber threats such as advanced targeted assaults (ATA) and advanced persistent threats (APT). APTs or ATAs frequently go unnoticed and persist on enterprise networks for long periods of time, causing significant harm to network infrastructure. Implementing security analytics aids in the detection and remediation of such threats.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10D1894/global-security-analytics

SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET TRENDS ANALYSIS

From rule-based detection to data science methodologies like Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence, security analytics solutions have evolved (AI). Security teams must integrate security analytics with the quantity of machine-generated data seen in most enterprise contexts to effectively manage threats. Network traffic analysis, endpoint detection, SIEM, and User Behavior Analytics (UBA) are some of the tools that collect this information and disclose who is doing what in the IT environment, when and how they are doing it. These capabilities offered by security analytics solutions are expected to drive the growth of the security analytics market.

Actionable security intelligence can greatly assist the IT organization in managing and responding to security incidents coming from the most recent threats. This attracts the attention of C-level executives, and it will become a critical component of overall risk management priorities for organizations seeking to protect themselves from harmful incidents and public disclosure of security incidents that could harm not only the organization's reputation and competitive positioning but also its bottom line. As a result, the security analytics market is predicted to grow due to increased adoption by various organizations.

Banking and financial service providers are increasingly using cloud-based technology to provide shared banking services to third-party networks, vendors, and clients, exposing them to a variety of security concerns and data breaches. As a result of exposure to cyber risks from a variety of applications and the need to manage security audits effectively in real-time, banking and financial institutions are modernizing their security architecture with analytics-driven security solutions. As a result, growing adoption from the BFSI industry is projected to boost security analytics market expansion even further.

The COVID-19 epidemic has inspired businesses to embrace remote working environments and regulations that allow employees to work from home. The use of third-party networks, digital platforms, and personal computing devices has increased as a result of these conventional security procedures. Cyberattacks and complex malware become more likely when such network connectivity methods are used. This is expected to further augment the security analytics market growth.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-10D1894/Global_Security_Analytics_Market

SECURITY ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the developed economies of the United States and Canada, have emphasized securing client data.

Based on type, the network security analytics segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The segment is being driven by rising demand for behavioral-based security analytics to monitor network telemetry and firewall logs and comply with organizational standards. Furthermore, the increased risk of malware that remains undetected in network layers and encrypted network traffics is pressuring businesses to implement solutions.

Based on application, the BFSI segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Phishing attempts and frauds in third-party payment interfaces are on the rise, as are the hazards associated with using mobile banking apps, and regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-10D1894/Global_Security_Analytics_Market

Security Analytics Market By Type

Web Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Others

Security Analytics Market By Application

Government & Defense

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Security Analytics Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Security Analytics Market By Company

Cisco

IBM

HPE

Dell EMC

Fireeye

NETSCOUT Arbor

LogRhythm

Alert Logic

Symantec

AlienVault

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-10D1894/Global_Security_Analytics_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-10D1894/Global_Security_Analytics_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10D1894&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10D1894&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global Network Packet Broker market size is projected to reach USD 1075.5 million by 2027, from USD 679.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Contact Center Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 2707.6 million by 2027, from USD 1145.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global network security market size was valued at USD 18,480 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 63,398 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Network Cameras and Video Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 18430 million by 2027, from USD 4579.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Cloud Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 30310 million by 2027, from USD 11870 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2027.

- Global IoT Solution for Security Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market size is projected to reach USD 20760 million by 2027, from USD 4357.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global video analytics market size was valued at D4,102.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach D21,778.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global application security market size was valued at USD 5,973.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 33,941.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7%.

- The global security testing market size was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 36.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global big data security market size was valued at USD 13,720 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54,237 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Electronic Security market size is projected to reach USD 259 million by 2027, from USD 150.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Network Security Firewall market size is projected to reach USD 5513.2 million by 2027, from USD 3263.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Security Analytics

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports