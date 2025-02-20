Securitas issues an inaugural 7.25-year MEUR 300 sustainability-linked bond

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB has today successfully closed a MEUR 300 sustainability-linked bond in the Eurobond market with a maturity in 2032. The coupon was 3.375 percent including a margin of 110 basis points.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The joint lead managers were BBVA, Citi, ING, KBC and SEB. ING acted as Sustainability Structuring Advisor.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

